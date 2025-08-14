Rubbing strawberries to whiten your teeth? Dentist explains why this simple teeth whitening hack is not a good idea

Are you someone who thinks homemade DIY hacks are better and more ‘organic’ because they use natural ingredients? Strawberry is one fruit often used for DIY hacks, with some even rubbing it on teeth to increase the whiteness. But is it really effective, or is there a catch? Applying strawberry to your teeth is a common DIY.(Shutterstock)

Dr Prakash Tekwani, consultant dentist at KIMS Hospitals,Thane, shared a caveat that strawberry only gives the illusion of whitening and cannot replace proper dental or professional whitening treatment. But this short-lived shine, too, comes with a sour consequence.

Can strawberries really whiten your teeth?

Strawberries' acidic content may temporarily give the shine.(Shutterstock)

Dr Prakash revealed that the application of strawberry and baking soda only gives the appearance of brighter teeth, removing surface stains for a while.

He explained, “Strawberries contain malic acid, a natural astringent that can remove surface stain from teeth, so they appear a little bit brighter. This action is transient and very limited. The acid's ability to break down surface stains, strawberries can make your teeth look somewhat cleaner. However, strawberries do not actually tint, modify, or alter the natural state of your tooth colour, nor do they replace professional whitening."

They only make your teeth appear brighter, especially if stained from drinks like coffee or tea, as Dr Prakash said that only the plaque buildup is cleaned temporarily, but it does not result in deep cleansing.

What's the catch?

This DIY is more ironic than you realise, as this ‘shortcut’ to a brighter smile may actually lead to the dead end of your teeth’s shine. Here you are trying to whiten your teeth, but this process in the future will only make your teeth duller. Dr Prakash added, “The acid in strawberries can wear down tooth enamel if overused, which can actually lead to sensitivity and discolouration in the long run”

How to correctly do this DIY?

But the DIY can be done in a controlled manner, occasionally. Since strawberries’ acidic content can also damage enamel, knowing how to correctly do this DIY is essential. Dr Prakash Tekwani said, "If you do try it, make sure to rinse your mouth well and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing to avoid damaging the enamel.”

Better ways to increase your smile's shine

Here are some safer ways without risking enamel damage, as suggested by the dentist:

Brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and flossing frequently. Getting professional cleanings from your dentist will really help. If you really want to increase whiteness, you would be better off using whitening toothpaste approved by your dentist, or going through an in-clinic treatment with a dentist, because those options are quite a bit safer. Work on limiting your intake of food and beverages that stain teeth, such as red wine and cola drinks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.