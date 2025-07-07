Harvard trained dermatologist shares shaving routine for silky smooth skin: No more strawberry legs or ingrown hair

When the weather gets hot, it often translates to bringing out breezy mini dresses, swimsuits, bikinis, and shorts to wear on the beach, while running errands or more. It also means shaving your legs for that smooth glow. However, this cost-effective method can often end up giving you ingrown hairs or strawberry legs. Here’s the ultimate dermatologist-approved shaving routine for silky smooth skin. (Pexels)

What if we told you you can get rid of those pesky bumps after shaving? In a video shared on July 4, Dr Neera Nathan, Harvard-trained dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, suggested the ultimate shaving routine for silky smooth skin approved by her. She shared the steps you need to follow while shaving and also the pre- and post-care routine.

How to achieve silky smooth skin after shaving?

Sharing the routine, Dr Nathan wrote, “Strawberry legs or ingrown hairs? Here’s the ultimate derm-approved shaving routine for silky smooth skin.” According to her, if you want legs that are smooth like butter but get ingrown hairs every time you shave, her shaving routine will help you achieve the silky smooth skin of your dreams.

Step 1: Gentle exfoliating body wash

Many influencers suggest dry brushing your skin before shaving or showering. However, Dr Nathan cautioned, “It's a little controversial, but take your dry brush and throw it in the trash instead.”

Instead, as a part of your pre-shaving routine, the Harvard-trained dermatologist suggested a gentle exfoliating body wash. “Try a gentle exfoliating body wash pre-shave to soften and loosen trapped hairs with less irritation,” she said.

Step 2: Never skip shaving cream

The dermat stressed to never skip shaving cream. She explained, “You need that nice, slippery surface to minimise friction between your skin and the razor for the closest shave possible.”

Step 3: Spray glycolic acid

After you are done shaving and when you get out of the shower, Dr Nathan suggested popping a spray cap on your glycolic acid and spritzing it on your legs post-shave. It helps the hair grow out instead of in, she explained

Step 4: Urea moisturiser

Lastly, follow up the glycolic acid with a urea moisturiser to soften the hair, get rid of dead skin, and hydrate.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.