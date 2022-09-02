Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Worried about strawberry legs? Here is all you need to know about it

Published on Sep 02, 2022 07:26 PM IST

From symptoms to treatment know everything about strawberry legs.

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Have you noticed reddish pimples around your hair follicles that occasionally itch and irritate you? If so, you may have strawberry legs, commonly known as keratosis pilaris. The name refers to the spotted or pitted appearance that resembles the strawberry's seeds and skin. Strawberry legs are simply clogged pores, which you can easily treat and prevent despite how annoying or embarrassing they may make you feel. There are a few strategies to treat and prevent strawberry legs from appearing. They can be caused by a variety of things, including a particular skin condition or using poor razors. (Also read: 5 amazing waxing hacks every woman should know )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Suvina Attavar, a Certified Dermatologist shared everything regarding strawberry legs from causes to symptoms and treatments.

Causes of strawberry legs:

  • Genetics - it may be associated with autosomal dominant inheritance.
  • Obesity- keratosis pilaris, a widely prevalent condition, has been linked to increased body mass index (BMI).
  • PCOD- many studies have shown a positive correlation between Hyper androgenism and keratosis pilaris.
  • Dry skin- Eczema, dry skin & Icthyosis make a person more prone to developing keratosis pilaris.
  • Diabetes- keratosis pilaris occurs more frequently and with more extensive involvement of the skin in those with diabetes.
  • Waxing- waxing may aggravate the keratosis pilaris as there may be inflammation.

Ways to reduce it:

  • Bathing habits- take short baths and use syndet bars/Mild cleanser. Prefer using lukewarm water baths and avoid lufa/ pumice stones/ scrubs.
  • Moisturize- use ceramides with urea or lactic acid-based moisturizers on damp skin.
  • Humidifier- you may use humidifiers to increase the moisture content in the atmosphere around you.
  • Lifestyle- healthy lifestyle changes such as weight reduction, exercise, PCOD and diabetic treatment help in preventing strawberry legs. Also avoid rubbing, picking or scratching your skin.
  • Hair reduction- avoid frequent waxing and epilating. Also, make sure to avoid dry shaving.
  • Clothing- opt for looser cuts and more breathable fabrics like cotton to stop skin irritation

Treatment options:

  • Medication- topical medicines with certain chemical exfoliants may be suggested by a dermatologist based on the intensity.
  • Chemical peels- chemical peels are done at the clinic is another option to reduce the appearance of keratosis pilaris.
  • Laser- laser hair reduction may sometimes be the only permanent option in some cases.

