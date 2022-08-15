5 amazing waxing hacks every woman should know

We all have mixed feelings about waxing, but we enjoy having clean, silky hands and legs. There are numerous methods of hair removal, including shaving, epilation, hair removal lotions, and laser hair removal. However, waxing is the most popular option since it produces noticeable results that last, exfoliates the skin, prevents shaving rash, and slows down hair growth. We've included a few hacks that will improve your waxing experience and get your entire body beach-ready.

1. Exfoliate

Exfoliate either a day or a couple of days before rather than on the day of your waxing. Exfoliating will slough off old, dead skin cells as well as loosen trapped hair. This makes hair removal easier so that the wax sticks only to the hair and not to any dead skin cells. This also helps to prevent ingrown hair. Hair often get trapped in dry skin, become infected and form a spot. Exfoliating makes waxing easier.

2. Moisturise

For the best results, moisturise the day before your wax instead of the day after your appointment. You can also moisturise after to help soothe skin and prevent ingrown hairs. Body lotion will moisturise your skin and also help slow down hair regrowth making it look less visible.

3. After wax cream

Apply the cream after waxing for a few days. It helps in soothing skin, reduces redness and helps prevent the little white spots some people get on their top lip or eyebrows after waxing. Prefer using a cream with sun protection (SPF15) to give extra protection from UV rays after the face or body has been waxed.

4. Do not wet your hair before waxing

Getting your hair wet right before the hair removal session may cause hair to break and make you more prone to ingrown hair. Try to stay dry for at least 2 hours before you do your waxing.

5. Let it grow

Allow 2-3 weeks or 1/4 inch of hair growth for the best waxing results. Avoid shaving before a waxing appointment and allow at least two weeks of hair growth so the wax has something to grab onto.

