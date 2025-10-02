AIIMS-trained doctor shares ‘8 snacks to have instead of Coke and Pepsi to avoid liver damage’

When you go out, do you always end up ordering carbonated soft drinks that are full of sugar? If yes, you may not be making the best choice for your overall health. Several studies have proven that consuming sugar-sweetened drinks can lead to health complications like weight gain, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, tooth decay, and more. Sodas damage your gut and liver over time. Here are 8 better alternatives. (Freepik)

Also Read | Anesthesiologist warns ‘not having muscle mass after 30 can lead to diabetes’ as your body can't process sugar

But what is the alternative? Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, revealed eight snacks that he recommends to his patients as alternatives to carbonated soft drinks, such as Coke and Pepsi.

8 better snacks to choose instead of sugar-sweetened drinks

Sharing the 8 snacks/drinks he recommends to his patients instead of Coke and Pepsi, Dr Sethi warned, “Sodas damage your gut and liver over time.” Let's find out what other drinks you can have without harming your health:

1. Sparkling water with lime/lemon

Dr Sethi recommends sparkling water with lime/lemon as it has the same fizz that sugar carbonated drinks offer without the sugar or artificial sweeteners to damage your gut or liver.

2. Unsweetened iced tea

Polyphenols present in teas support gut and liver health without the sugar crash, per the gastroenterologist.

3. Infused water (with cucumber, mint, or berries, and more)

According to Dr Sethi, drinking infused water in place of soft drinks not only boosts hydration and provides antioxidants, but it is also a refreshing and natural alternative.

4. Kombucha (low-sugar variant)

Dr Sethi recommends kombucha because it contains fermented probiotics that support the gut microbiome.

8 snacks/drinks to have instead of Coke and Pepsi. (ChatGPT)

5. Coconut water (no added sugar)

“Electrolytes + hydration[in coconut water] make it a natural alternative to soda,” the gastroenterologist wrote, as he recommended coconut water.

6. Green or black tea

Dr Sethi suggests having green or black tea with or without a splash of milk (dairy or plant-based) as the polyphenols and gentle caffeine present in them support gut and liver health.

7. Coffee

“Black or with a splash of milk (dairy or plant-based) → antioxidants linked to lower liver disease risk,” he recommended.

8. Plain water

Lastly, Dr Sethi pointed out that above all the other drinks, plain water is still the best drink for gut, liver, and metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.