AIIMS-trained neurologist slams influencer doctor for calling hospitals ‘lootera’; claims she charges lakhs for videos

Often, private hospitals charge an exorbitant amount of money from patients for certain treatments and procedures that they provide. Non-government medical institutions have been criticised for the same – but can they be branded as ‘lootera’ or thieves? Dr Rakshita Singh Bangar, a doctor and influencer with millions of followers, had called ‘maximum private hospitals lootera’ because they charged ₹ 1 lakh from her relative for a C-section delivery.

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals the top 6 supplements he recommends to support heart health: Which do you already consume?

In a now-deleted video, Dr Rakshita Singh Bangar, a doctor and influencer with millions of followers, had called ‘maximum private hospitals lootera’ because they had reportedly charged her relative ₹1 lakh for a C-section delivery, which was an emergency procedure.

On September 27, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospitals, and an All India Rank 2 holder in AIIMS and 1 in PMT, took to Instagram to blast Dr Singh for calling doctors and private hospitals lootera.

Neurologist blasts influencer doctor for calling private hospitals lootera

In the clip, Dr Chawla questioned Dr Singh's credibility for calling private hospitals thieves when she herself ‘unethically and illegally promotes health supplements’ in her content for monetary gain, doesn't care for her patients' privacy, and goes against Medical Council regulation guidelines. The neurologist argued that this kind of content ‘erodes patient trust’ and suggested that medical organisations should take action against the creator for her unprofessional conduct and misleading the audience.

In the post, blasting Singh, Dr Chawla wrote, “Maximum private hospitals ‘loot rahe hain (are looting)’ and most doctors do caesarian sections unnecessarily — claims an unethical cringe content creator who happens to be an MBBS graduate, who charges more money per video to promote a bogus health supplement than what a super specialist doctor earns in a month.”

He added, “One lakh rupees for a delivery in a good private hospital is too much for her. In her viral video, the social media influencer with 2.5 million followers, who has been making cringe videos shot inside hospital premises, called out private hospitals as looters and the doctors for doing a caesarean section unnecessarily. As if the lakhs she already earns illegally selling unregulated supplements are not enough.”

‘There may be some hospitals that promote unnecessary…’

The neurologist accepted that there may be some private hospitals deceiving their patients, suggesting unnecessary caesarean sections and surgeries, but it is not ‘most doctors’; it is a few rotten eggs.

However, he added, “On the other hand, most content creators in this space are themselves earning via illegal means and scamming their followers every single day. Now, tell me one thing - who exactly is looting? The one saving lives after years of studies and training, or the one who sells cringe content, selling trust, compromising patient dignity, sidelining medical ethics and selling bogus supplements, and converting all of it into brand deals.”

Lastly, the nuerologist posed the question, “How is it that a doctor charging lakhs for a 2-minute ad for a health supplement (more than a superspecialist earns in a month), which she is not even allowed to do, is acceptable to people, but a hospital charging for an emergency surgery to save a mother and child becomes a crime in public eyes?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.