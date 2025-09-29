Cardiologist reveals the top 6 supplements he recommends to support heart health: Which do you already consume?

The supplement industry may be selling and marketing medications that are doing more harm than good; however, there are some that support your health. While vitamin D, magnesium and vitamin B 12 are some of the popular supplements, have you ever wondered which benefits your heart? Find out the supplements that Dr Yaranov recommends, and even suggests to his patients, and why they are great for the heart. (Shutterstock)

In a September 26 Instagram post, Dr Dmitri Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, shared the 6 supplements that he recommends to his patients because they support heart health. Let's find out what they are:

Supplements that support heart health, as recommended by a cardiologist

Sharing the post, Dr Yaranov wrote, “As a cardiologist, I routinely prescribe certain supplements to my patients alongside their medications to support heart health. Here are a few backed by scientific research.”

These are the supplements that Dr Yaranov recommended, and even suggests to his patients, and why they are great for the heart:

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Fish Oil)

Proven to reduce triglycerides, lower blood pressure, and decrease arrhythmia risks. Found in fish oil or fatty fish like salmon.

2. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

Supports cell energy and may help reduce blood pressure and improve heart function, especially in heart failure patients.

3. Magnesium

Key for regulating heart rhythm and blood pressure. Deficiency can lead to arrhythmias and high BP.

4. Fibre (Psyllium, Oat Bran)

Soluble fibre lowers LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol, reducing heart disease risk.

5. Potassium

Balances sodium and helps regulate blood pressure. Dr Yaraniv stressed, “In cardiology, we monitor potassium levels closely (4-5 mEq/L is ideal).”

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can increase heart disease risk. Supplementation may improve heart health in those with low levels.

Lastly, the cardiologist cautioned, “Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplements to ensure they’re safe for you.” Which of these supplements do you already consume?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.