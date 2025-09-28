Cardiologist warns against this ‘worst ever’ diet for heart health, rates popular eating trends from best to worst

From keto to Mediterranean to intermittent fasting, diets promise quick results, but which ones are genuinely good for your heart and long-term health? Cardiologist and Institute Director Professor Jason Kovacic shared his views on popular health trends in a September 17 Instagram post on the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute’s page, helping people understand which ones are worth considering and which are best avoided. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘even 20 minute brisk walk helps’; shares warning signs and lifestyle habits to prevent heart problems ) Mediterranean diet rated best for heart health by Dr Jason Kovacic.(Freepik)

Cardiologist Dr Jason ranks popular diets and lifestyle choices based on heart health:

1. Carnivore diet – 1/10

According to Dr Jason, the carnivore diet scores the lowest for heart health. “The worst diet ever invented for heart health, full of saturated fat,” he says. He warns that while it may appeal to some for quick weight loss, its high levels of saturated fat make it detrimental to cardiovascular well-being.

2. Mediterranean diet – 10/10

At the other end of the spectrum, the Mediterranean diet receives top marks. “Balanced Mediterranean diet, fresh fruit, fish, legumes, love it,” Dr Jason explains. He emphasises that this diet supports not only heart health but also overall longevity and wellness, making it the gold standard for a balanced lifestyle.

3. Red wine – 2–3/10

Even certain lifestyle choices like moderate red wine consumption get mixed reviews. “Red wine, 2 or 3 out of 10. Good for vascular health, prevents heart attacks and strokes, but not good for other aspects of our health,” Dr Jason notes. While it may have cardiovascular benefits, he cautions against overestimating its impact on overall wellness.

4. Biohacking – Variable

Dr Jason briefly mentions the growing trend of biohacking, highlighting that while some techniques may benefit health, others could be harmful if not approached carefully.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.