Cardiologist says ‘even 20 minute brisk walk helps’; shares warning signs and lifestyle habits to prevent heart problems

Heart disease is no longer just an “older adult” problem, more and more people are facing heart attacks at a younger age, sometimes nearly a decade earlier than seen in the West. With this worrying trend on the rise, knowing how to protect your heart and keep your family safe has never been more important. Cardiologist shares warning signs of heart disease every family should know. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vikas Kohli, pediatric cardiologist and founder of the Child Heart Foundation, shares crucial warning signs of heart problems and practical tips to help protect your family from the rising risk of heart disease.

Warning signs you should not ignore

High blood pressure is becoming increasingly common. Nearly 1 in 3 adults has it, and many are unaware. Among women, the numbers are even more concerning, as untreated cases can turn the first symptom into a serious scare. When diabetes and hypertension strike together, which they often do, it’s called a “twin epidemic.”

It’s not just about weight, though nearly 1 in 4 Indians is overweight or obese today. The real risk lies in our daily habits: long hours at the desk, late-night binge-watching, irregular meals, and constant stress. Air pollution is now officially recognised as a heart risk, and it's recommended to check the AQI before your morning walk, just as you check the weather.

Medical guidelines recommend earlier cholesterol checks and Lp(a) tests for those with a family history.(Freepik)

Medical guidelines are also changing. Patients are now advised to get cholesterol checked earlier, and those with a family history may benefit from an Lp(a) test, which can reveal hidden genetic risks that standard check-ups might miss. It emphasises that lifestyle factors, not the COVID-19 vaccine, are the primary cause of sudden cardiac events. Rural India is also seeing a rise in heart issues as diets change, while healthcare access hasn’t caught up. Heart drug usage has jumped nearly 50% in recent years, highlighting the scale of the problem.

What families can do to stay protected

The solutions are straightforward but require consistency. Know your numbers, blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol. Move every day, even if it’s just a brisk 20-minute walk. Eat more home-cooked meals, reduce salt intake, avoid smoking, and practice stress management. Learning CPR is also crucial, it can save lives at home, in the office, or even in public spaces.

Heart disease doesn’t affect just one person, it impacts the entire family. While it develops quietly over the years, it can be prevented if everyone takes proactive steps early.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.