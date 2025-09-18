Cardiologist warns coffee could raise your cholesterol: Are French press, Turkish coffee, boiled espresso safe brews?

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiologist, explained in a September 10 Instagram video how certain coffee brewing methods can impact cholesterol levels. According to him, specifically, unfiltered coffee, like French press or Turkish coffee, allows natural oily compounds called diterpenes to enter the beverage. Also read | UCLA and Harvard-trained cardiologist explains whether drinking 1 to 3 cups of black coffee is okay for the heart Here are some coffee brewing methods to watch out for.(Shutterstock)

Coffee brewing methods to watch out for

He shared that these compounds can interfere with the body's cholesterol breakdown processes, potentially leading to higher LDL (often called bad cholesterol) and ApoB cholesterol levels. In his caption, he wrote, "The way you brew your coffee could raise your LDL and ApoB levels." Dr London titled his post: 'Your coffee could be raising your cholesterol'.

In the video he posted, Dr London said, “The way you make your coffee could be raising your cholesterol. Now, unfiltered coffee, such as French press, Turkish, and boiled espresso, all allow diterpenes to get into your cup of coffee. Diterpenes are oily natural compounds found in the coffee bean, and they can interfere with the body's cholesterol breakdown processes, leading to higher LDL cholesterol and ApoB.”

A simple solution to enjoy your coffee without risk?

According to Dr London, these diterpene compounds can interfere with the body's cholesterol breakdown, potentially raising LDL and ApoB cholesterol. He suggested a simple solution to mitigate these effects: using a paper filter during brewing can effectively remove most diterpenes, allowing you to enjoy coffee without the risk of increased cholesterol.

He said, “A simple solution to mitigate these effects is to brew your coffee through a paper filter, which will remove most diterpenes. This way, you can enjoy your cup of coffee without the risk of increasing your LDLs.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.