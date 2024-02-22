In the world of beverage enjoyment, few experiences compare to the sensory voyage provided by a flawlessly brewed cup of coffee. Extending far beyond a simple energy boost, the brewing of coffee has evolved into an art form, with each method unveiling its distinct symphony of flavours and aromas. 5 unique coffee preparation techniques that you must know (Photo by Najib Kalil on Unsplash)

For coffee aficionados, brewing coffee transcends mere routine—it becomes an art form, a harmonious blend of flavours waiting to be orchestrated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devanshi Tripathi, Founder of North Star Cafe, explained, “From the meticulousness of drip brewing to the intensity of espresso, the finesse of pour-over to the creativity of Aeropress, the endurance of cold brew to the simplicity of single-serve brewing, there are numerous methods available to elevate humble coffee beans into an extraordinary beverage.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She highlighted 3 unique coffee preparation techniques -

Drip Coffee: This is the classic, no-fuss method. You just need a coffee maker and some ground coffee. Put the filter in the basket, add your coffee grounds, pour in the water, and let the machine do its thing. In a few minutes, you'll have a hot, fresh pot of coffee ready to go. French Press: This one's a bit more hands-on, but it's worth it for the rich, full-bodied flavor. Start by heating some water (not boiling), then add your coarse coffee grounds to the French press. Pour in the water, stir it up, and let it steep for about four minutes. Then, slowly press down the plunger, and you're good to go. Pour Over: If you're looking for a more controlled brewing method, the pour-over is for you. You'll need a pour-over cone, a filter, and some ground coffee. Place the cone on top of your mug, add the filter and coffee grounds, and slowly pour hot water over the grounds in a circular motion. This method allows you to control the strength and flavor of your coffee.

Adding to the list of unique coffee preparation techniques, Pankaj Rautela, Co-Founder of Agastya Cafe & Homestay, revealed -