Cardiologist says 'stress was always a factor’ in heart attacks; shares 9 simple lifestyle tips to safeguard your heart

With busy routines, poor diet, and stress becoming part of modern life, heart health is often neglected until it’s too late. Heart attacks can strike without warning, but most of them are preventable. Dr. Jack Wolfson, Cardiologist and founder of Natural Heart Doctor shares in his June 20 Instagram post 9 simple yet effective tips to reduce your risk of a heart attack. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘exercise daily for at least 45 minutes'; shares tips to protect your heart during festivals ) Check out cardiologist's 9 tips to reduce heart attack risks and improve health. (Pexels)

1. Get rid of plastic

“Plastic is nasty, it’s proven to be problematic. Minimise your plastic exposure the best you possibly can,” says Dr. Jack.

2. Eat more seafood

“Seafood is the healthiest food available. People with the highest levels of omega-3 have the lowest risk of everything,” he adds.

3. Get more sunshine

“The Sun reverses plaque, prevents heart attacks, and prevents strokes. Get more sunshine,” Dr. Jack advises.

4. Improve your sleep quality

“Consider mouth taping to improve sleep quality,” he suggests.

5. Move more

“Hike, bike, walk, stand up paddle board, kayak, do muscle-building activities, just move more,” he says.

6. Reduce your stress levels

“Anyone who has a cardiac event, I’ve seen hundreds of heart attacks and strokes stress was always a factor,” Dr. Jack explains.

7. Avoid water-damaged mold or bacteria

“You want to make sure you are not living in water-damaged mold or bacteria. Test your home, test yourself,” he adds.

8. Test yourself regularly

“Check for inflammation, oxidative stress, homocysteine, Lp(a), intracellular vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, leaky gut, environmental toxins, test for those,” he says.

9. Limit EMF exposure

“Try and limit your exposure to EMF. Don’t wear your cell phone, don’t sleep next to it, maybe turn off Wi-Fi at night. Definitely don’t wear earbuds,” Dr. Jack concludes.

