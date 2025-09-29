World Heart Day 2025: Cardiologists decode Broken Heart Syndrome, symptoms and recovery: ‘May look like a heart attack’

World Heart Day 2025: Every year, World Heart Day serves as a reminder to care for the organ that keeps us alive - but heart health is about more than just cholesterol, diet, or exercise. Across the world, many people experience what’s known as Broken Heart Syndrome - a condition that may sound like a romantic metaphor but is, in fact, a serious medical reality. Triggered by extreme stress, grief, or shock, it shows just how deeply our emotions are connected to our heart’s wellbeing. Cardiologists note that intense emotional stress can cause Broken Heart Syndrome.(Pexel)

Also Read | Cardiologist warns of 6 silent signs of heart disease most people ignore

For the occasion of World Heart Day 2025, HT Lifestyle reached out to three cardiologists, Dr Aken Desai - a consultant and senior interventional cardiologist at Shrimad Rajachandra Hospital; Dr Rasheed Ahmed - the head of Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur; and Dr Manish Sharma - the director of Pushpanjali Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Agra - for their expert comments on a medical condition known Broken Heart Syndrome. According to the experts, a broken heart is not merely a romanticised phrase, but a real heart condition caused due to extreme emotional stress. They outline the various symptoms, prevention and methods of prevention and recovery.

What is Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome may sound like a poetic phrase, but doctors warn it is a real and serious condition. According to Dr Desai, “It’s important to know that Broken Heart Syndrome isn’t just a poetic phrase - it’s a real medical condition called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.” He explains, “It happens when extreme emotional or physical stress like grief, shock, or sudden fear - floods the body with stress hormones that weaken the heart muscle. It may look like a heart attack, with chest pain and breathlessness, but unlike a heart attack, the arteries aren’t blocked.” He adds that with timely care most people make a full recovery, but the real challenge is recognising the condition quickly.

Cardiologists suggests that heart health is deeply connected to emotional and mental wellbeing.(Unsplash)

Symptoms to watch out for

Recognising the signs early can be lifesaving, emphasises Dr Ahmed. “Symptoms often look similar to those of a heart attack - severe chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, and sweating. But unlike heart attacks, these symptoms appear after overwhelming emotional stress (death of a loved one, breakup, anger, shock) or physical stress (severe illness, surgery) that floods the bloodstream with hormones temporarily weakening the heart’s ability to pump.”

While it was once thought to mainly affect postmenopausal women, Dr Ahmed points out that recent studies suggest that the condition can increasingly affect men too, often with severe effects. He stresses, “Knowing these triggers and symptoms early means you can seek care promptly and protect your heart’s health. Remember, your emotional well-being and heart health are deeply connected.”

Also Read | Psychologist says garba is one of the best workouts: ‘Dancing for an hour burns 400 to 600 calories, decreases cortisol’

Prevention and recovery

According to Dr Sharma, managing stress is just as important as managing cholesterol or blood pressure when it comes to heart health. “Prevention and recovery from Broken Heart Syndrome go beyond medication. Simple lifestyle habits like regular exercise, mindfulness, proper sleep, and emotional support can be powerful tools to protect the heart.” He further adds, “Caring for our hearts must go beyond traditional risk factors to include mental and emotional well-being. If you’re facing intense stress or grief, seek help early. Your heart is resilient, but it needs care because sometimes the most important healing begins with acknowledging what weighs on your mind.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.