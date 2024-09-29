Women are often more prone to developing different types of heart disease than men as physically, their hearts and blood vessels tend to be smaller. The way plaque, a fatty substance made up of cholesterol, forms in women's arteries also differs, leading to more subtle blockages that may be harder to detect. World Heart Day 2024: Hidden heart threats women face, early warning signs they miss and effective prevention tips (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on the eve of World Heart Day 2024, Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Director and HOD - Department of Cardiology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, added that factors like childbirth and chest radiation for breast cancer can raise women's risk of heart disease, making their heart health more complex to manage. He elaborated -

Risk Factors Elevating Heart Disease in Women

Early menstruation (before age 10) or late onset (after age 17) is linked to increased risk, along with heightened susceptibility during or after menopause. Pregnancy-related conditions, including gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, postpartum heart failure, gestational diabetes, and preterm delivery, also contribute to this risk. Additionally, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) plays a significant role in elevating heart disease risk among women.

Watch out for these unique risk factors for heart disease in women (Image by msgrowth on Freepik)

Key Heart Disease Conditions in Women

Women face higher risks for certain heart conditions, such as microvascular heart disease, spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), and stress-induced heart failure (Takotsubo Syndrome). Autoimmune diseases and breast cancer treatments can also increase this risk. Women's heart health is unique, with specific symptoms and treatment considerations related to pregnancy and hormone replacement therapy.

Effective Prevention Strategies for Women

Preventing heart disease is largely achievable through healthy lifestyle choices. Women should focus on a diet abundant in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats while steering clear of sugary and processed foods. Engaging in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week is beneficial, as is effective stress management to help control hypertension. Additionally, regular screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are essential for early identification of potential health issues.

Scientists have found that oestrogen protects women from heart disease for a longer period in life.(Shutterstock)

By dispelling myths and recognising the unique risks women face, we can prevent heart disease and save lives. Women should prioritise their heart health, advocate for themselves and take proactive steps to reduce their risks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.