Psychologist says garba is one of the best workouts: ‘Dancing for an hour burns 400 to 600 calories, decreases cortisol’

Navratri day 6: Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, offers numerous physical and mental health benefits, making it an excellent workout option. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Chhabra, clinical psychologist, Apollo Clinic, Bellandur explained how garba can give you a unique opportunity to celebrate culture while prioritising your physical and mental well-being.

“With Navratri, the thumping beats of the dhol and the twirl of colourful chaniya cholis turn city nights into a carnival atmosphere. But behind the celebration, Garba has emerged as one of the most heart-healthy workouts you can indulge in. Garba is a unique combination of aerobics and mood elevation that makes it particularly cardiovascular-friendly,” Dr Chhabra said.

Physical benefits of garba

She explained, “The rhythmic repetition of twirls, claps, and moving in sync keeps the cardiovascular rate elevated, increasing circulation and endurance. At the same time, the euphoria of dancing in a group decreases stress and improves mood, both of which have immediate beneficial impacts on cardiovascular well-being.”

From a health point of view, according to Dr Chhabra, garba checks all the boxes. “A session of high-energy dancing for an hour burns 400–600 calories, much like a gym session. The steps function as natural interval training, switching between bouts of high intensity and sustained rhythm that build the heart muscle and boost stamina. In contrast to monotonous treadmill runs that can feel like drudgery, garba's celebratory atmosphere makes exercise never feel like labour.”

Mental and emotional benefits of garba

Speaking of the psychological benefits, Dr Chhabra said that garba triggers endorphins and dopamine, the body's ‘happiness hormones’. “These don't just provide people with a good mood but also decrease cortisol, the stress hormone responsible for higher blood pressure and other heart diseases. Couple this with the social bonding of working out in huge numbers, and you've got a recipe for a healthy heart,” she said.

Precautions and tips for garba

However, precautions are a must. Dr Chhabra suggested: “Warm up before entering the circle, dress comfortably, and listen to your body's cues to avoid spraining or overstraining. Hydrating yourself with coconut water, buttermilk, or water will keep the energy high, while simple Navratri foods such as sabudana, fruits, or nuts allow for long dance breaks without leading to lethargy.”

She concluded: “Garba is welcoming. Whether you are a teenager, a professional or a veteran dancer, the steps are flexible to suit your ease. It's not so much about perfection and more about being there. This Navratri, as you clap and spin to the rhythm, remember that you are not only celebrating culture. You are strengthening your heart, soothing your mind, and embracing wellness in its happiest avatar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.