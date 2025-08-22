Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cardiologist explains why you must do some aerobic activity in the morning; shares best fat burning exercise to do

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 08:25 am IST

Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra highlights the significance of morning aerobic exercises, explaining how they aid fat burning and muscle growth. 

Cardiologist and functional medicine expert Dr Alok Chopra explains why it is important to include some aerobic activity in our morning schedule every day. In a video shared on August 20, he also explains the concept of a natural body clock, an inherent system within our DNA that regulates various bodily functions. Let's find out what the cardiologist said:

Once you wake up, it is best to include some high-density workout in your routine. (Shutterstock)
Once you wake up, it is best to include some high-density workout in your routine. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Medanta cardiologist says ‘almost every 4th person has high blood pressure’; why resistant hypertension is silent killer

Body clock and aerobic activities

In an Instagram video shared by DeKoder, Dr Chopra explained what the body clock is, the importance of morning aerobic activity, and how incorporating both aerobic and anaerobic activities in your routine can be most effective for fat burning and muscle building. This can be achieved through various forms of exercise, such as running, swimming, or using a treadmill, the cardiologist stressed.

Sharing his thoughts on the body clock, the cardiologist explained, “Most people don't know that we have a body clock in our system. It doesn't mean that there's a ghadi (clock) sitting inside there, but the body clock actually is there forever. It is part of our DNA.”

The best fat-burning activity

According to the cardiologist, once you wake up, it is best to include some high-density workout in your routine, which includes warming up for 1 minute, running like a mad dog for 3 to 6 minutes, slowing down for 1 minute, then repeating this.

“So, this interchange between aerobic and anaerobic actually causes fat burning and muscle building. If you go for a long walk, do it this way. You can also swim, or you can also walk on the treadmill. But you must do some aerobic activity in the morning,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Cardiologist explains why you must do some aerobic activity in the morning; shares best fat burning exercise to do
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On