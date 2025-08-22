Cardiologist explains why you must do some aerobic activity in the morning; shares best fat burning exercise to do

Cardiologist and functional medicine expert Dr Alok Chopra explains why it is important to include some aerobic activity in our morning schedule every day. In a video shared on August 20, he also explains the concept of a natural body clock, an inherent system within our DNA that regulates various bodily functions. Let's find out what the cardiologist said: Once you wake up, it is best to include some high-density workout in your routine. (Shutterstock)

Body clock and aerobic activities

In an Instagram video shared by DeKoder, Dr Chopra explained what the body clock is, the importance of morning aerobic activity, and how incorporating both aerobic and anaerobic activities in your routine can be most effective for fat burning and muscle building. This can be achieved through various forms of exercise, such as running, swimming, or using a treadmill, the cardiologist stressed.

Sharing his thoughts on the body clock, the cardiologist explained, “Most people don't know that we have a body clock in our system. It doesn't mean that there's a ghadi (clock) sitting inside there, but the body clock actually is there forever. It is part of our DNA.”

The best fat-burning activity

According to the cardiologist, once you wake up, it is best to include some high-density workout in your routine, which includes warming up for 1 minute, running like a mad dog for 3 to 6 minutes, slowing down for 1 minute, then repeating this.

“So, this interchange between aerobic and anaerobic actually causes fat burning and muscle building. If you go for a long walk, do it this way. You can also swim, or you can also walk on the treadmill. But you must do some aerobic activity in the morning,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.