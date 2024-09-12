Who doesn't want to master their morning and ditch the snooze forever but though we are tired of sleeping in, waking up at 5am is a struggle. However, we might have just cracked the code to rising early (or got someone to crack it for us). Want to become a morning person? Try this ultimate 3-day challenge to shift your body clock (File Photo)

Ask American neuroscientist and podcaster Dr Andrew Huberman about the best morning routine and he will suggest waking up between 6:00 am and 7:00 am, starting your day with exercise like a light jog, skipping rope or even a walk in the sun to increase your core body temperature. He will also recommend taking a cold shower after, to further wake up your body while advising against sleeping much later than 7:00 am to align with one's natural minimum temperature and optimise the sleep-wake cycle but - how does one become an early riser?

Wake Up at 5 a.m. Without the Struggle:

In a recent podcast with Chris Williamson, host of Modern Wisdom Podcast, Dr Andrew Huberman spilled the beans on how to wire your brain to wake up early and laid out tips for being a morning riser. The now viral video, shows Dr Andrew Huberman revealing why it is so hard to be a morning person and encouraged caffeine upon waking up.

He shared, “It takes about three days to shift the biological mechanisms to make you a morning person. Sunlight, exercise, caffeine and eating and social interactions bring your circadian clock into alignment with all of those zeitgebers. When I said it takes three days, if tomorrow you want to start beginning the process of becoming an early riser, you'd set your alarm for 5 a.m. No matter what time you went to sleep the night before, you're gonna get up and you're gonna do the four things that I described.”

The Secret 3-Day Method:

He added, “Maybe leave out food if you don't wanna eat. Maybe leave out caffeine if you want to delay by 90 minutes. It's going to hurt and then by the early afternoon, you'll be dragging a bit and you just have to be careful to not overindulge in caffeine, which will then cause you to fall asleep later. Then you want to go to sleep at your now naturally slightly earlier sleep time. The next day, you'll notice it'll be a little bit easier to do the morning routine I just described and by the third day, you ought to be waking up with or before the alarm by a few minutes or moments.”

So, tap into the desire to become more productive in the mornings with this ultimate 72-hour challenge to transform your night owl into a morning bird and reset your body clock in just 3 days!