Fitness coach shares 3 belly fat burning drinks with simple ingredients like cucumber that can 'fix your stuck weight'

Fitness coach Sapna Gomla took to Instagram on July 31 to share her top 3 'drinks to fix stuck weight and belly fat'. She said, “These 3 simple homemade drinks aren’t just trendy – they’re powerful metabolic resets when used the right way.” Also read | Woman says she lost belly fat in just 21 days with these 6 simple vegetarian lunch options To achieve a flat belly, consider incorporating these three drinks into your weight loss journey. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Remember to pair these drinks with a healthy diet and regular exercise for optimal weight loss results. Sapna explained how they help and how to use them for maximum results as she shared the recipes for the drinks:

1. Flat belly and de-puff drink

⦿ Ingredients: Cucumber, lemon, lime juice, mint, ginger, water

⦿ Benefits: Hydrates, reduces bloating, flushes out toxins

⦿ Best time: Start your day with 1 glass on an empty stomach

⦿ Prep tip: Mix all in a jar and let it infuse overnight in the fridge

2. Bloated belly fix (desi remedy)

⦿ Ingredients: Jeera (cumin), saunf (fennel). Ajwain , ginger, lemon

⦿ Benefits: Soothes digestion, reduces gas, cuts heaviness

⦿ Best time: After a heavy meal or mid-evening

⦿ Prep tip: Boil 1/2 tsp jeera, 1/2 tsp saunf, 1/2 tsp ajwain, 1/2 tsp grated ginger in 2 cups water. Cool, then squeeze in lemon

3. Stuck weight stimulator

⦿ Ingredients: Cinnamon, clove, ginger.

⦿ Benefits: Boosts metabolism, regulates blood sugar, breaks stagnancy

⦿ Best time: Mid-morning or mid-evening as warm infusion

⦿ Prep tip: Boil 1 stick cinnamon, 2 cloves, 1/2 tsp ginger in 2 cups water. Sip warm

If you're looking to ‘melt your belly fat’, there are some simple tips to follow and diet changes you can make, according to a nutritionist. Click here to learn about her top 5 tips for flat stomach.

Need more tips? In an Instagram post, an online fitness coach, who had a drastic 20 kg weight loss, listed 'everything that helped her get rid of belly fat'. Click here to know 4 exercises that helped her ‘reduce her waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches’.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.