How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach

If you've made a pact to lose your belly fat for good this December, certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija has shared some simple yet effective diet changes you can make to reach your goals. Also read | Woman claims she lost belly fat in just 21 days with these 6 simple vegetarian lunch options There are food items that can help in reducing the belly fat faster when included in the diet.

With the right diet choices, you'll have a reduction in your waist in no time. According to Shitija, eating certain foods (and avoiding certain foods) can help diminish belly fat and make tackling that belly fat through diet even more effective. She suggests choosing fat-rich foods like avocados and walnuts and avoiding starchy veggies.

She said, “Did you know that belly fat is more than just a stubborn bulge? It is a silent risk to your health. Let me tell you how to fight back. Are you ready to melt your belly fat? Then these are my top tips and tricks on how you can get started.”

This is how you lose belly fat with the right diet

Shitija then went on to narrate her top 5 tips:

1. First of all, ditch the packaged foods. They are a big no-no.

2. Second, include a lot of leafy green vegetables: broccoli and onion; all veggies are great except the starchy ones.

3. Third, include avocados and walnuts (in your diet) as they are great for good fat.

4. Go for antioxidant-high foods like blueberries. Also include green tea (in your diet); that is a great beverage, and kombucha is going to do a world of good to your gut health.

5. But my favourite has got to be protein; it is always an integral part of any fat loss journey.

Workout to burn belly fat

Alongside your diet, workouts can help melt belly fat and improve overall health. Recently, a woman revealed the four exercises that helped her get rid of her belly fat and reduce her 'waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches'. Incorporate them into your routine so you can start making progress today. Check out Ridhi Sharma's post; she had a drastic 20 kg weight loss and listed 'everything that helped her get rid of belly fat' in her post.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.