Can belly fat in women cause chronic pain? Study finds link between those extra pounds around midsection and body pain

Have you been suffering from chronic pain in your muscles or joints? Well, excess belly fat could be a reason. A new study - published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine - by researchers from the University of Tasmania and other institutions says so. The research utilised the data from over 32,000 participants in the UK Biobank, a large-scale health research project, to examine the relationship between abdominal fat and chronic pain. And found a link. Excess belly fat can contribute to chronic pain throughout your body. (Shutterstock)

Are chronic pain and excess abdominal fat linked?

According to the study, a few extra pounds around your midsection may be doing more than just making your clothes fit tighter. The excess belly fat can contribute to chronic pain throughout your body. The surprising connection between abdominal fat and widespread musculoskeletal pain appeared to be stronger in women compared to men. The study measured two types of abdominal fat – visceral adipose tissue (VAT) which surrounds the internal organs, and subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT), which lies just beneath the skin - using advanced MRI imaging.

The more abdominal fat a person carries, the more likely they are to experience chronic pain in multiple areas. (Unsplash )

Women are more at harm than men

The results of the research showed that the more abdominal fat a person carried, the more likely they were to experience chronic pain in multiple areas of the body. Participants, especially women who had higher levels of subcutaneous fat and less visceral fat than men, reported chronic pain in multiple sites like the neck, back, hips, and knees. The researchers suggested this could be due to differences in how fat is distributed and functions in male and female bodies.

Why does abdominal fat cause widespread pain?

According to the study, excess fat tissue produces inflammatory compounds. They can sensitize nerves and amplify pain signals throughout the body. It can also place increased stress on the joints and tissues.

The study aimed to challenge the view that obesity causes joint pain through increased load-bearing. Instead, it suggested that the fat tissues drive widespread inflammation and pain sensitization. This has important implications for both prevention and treatment of chronic pain. It suggests that if one maintains a healthy weight and reduces abdominal fat through diet and exercise, they can reduce pain risk. Although, the study suggested a different approach for men and women.

So, next time your doctor suggests you lose some belly fat, it may become the key to living with less pain.