Can belly fat become healthy? Study says regular exercise can do the trick

We tend to think of belly fat as our enemy. Especially for people with obesity, visceral fat can be very challenging to deal with. While people tend to visit the gym to burn calories, what they may not know is that regular exercise can actually turn the enemy – belly fat – in favour of us. A groundbreaking study, led by Jeffrey Horowitz, University of Michigan, suggested an exercise routine that can help people with belly fat to turn it around and make their body fat healthier. The fat under our skin – subcutaneous fat – is considered healthier than visceral fat – the fat that accumulates around the organs or within the organs. (Freepik)

Fat tissue has the reputation of being looked down on as the enemy of the body – however, it does better for us than we know. Also known as adipose tissue, fat tissues help in producing hormones, keeping us warm and storing energy. However, the fat under our skin – subcutaneous fat – is considered healthier than visceral fat – the fat that accumulates around the organs or within the organs.

How subcutaneous fat can store extra body fat?

The study focused more on subcutaneous fat – the researchers took samples from people who exercised regularly and studied their subcutaneous fat nature. It was found that subcutaneous fat in people with regular exercise habits showed dramatic improvement, in terms of blood vessels, mitochondria, beneficial proteins, and lesser number of cells causing inflammation in the body.

In a media release, Jeffrey Horowitz – the lead of the study – said that, it was obseved that regular exercise can modify the way fat tissues store body fat. Long-term exercise showed better results for subcutaneous fat to store body fat in a more effective and healthy way. This further indicates that exercise can help subcutaneous fat to store the extra fat of the body in a heathier way, rather than storing them as visceral fat around or within the organs.

Weight gain and exercise:

With age, we tend to gain some weight. While weight gain is inevitable, the way the body handles the fat and stores it can be controlled with a healthy exercise routine. This can further ensure that the subcutaneous fat can store the extra fat, instead of visceral fat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.