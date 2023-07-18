Rules to lose belly fat: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce visceral fat

Belly fat, the most stubborn of all fat deposits, poses serious health risk to people. While many people try to find quick fixes on web by searching 'how to reduce belly fat quickly', there are no shortcuts to getting rid of the visceral fat which often surrounds internal organs and eventually make metabolism difficult inviting a plethora of lifestyle diseases. The problem of belly fat isn't limited to obese people. Even people who have a perfect BMI can also be struggling with belly fat and can face similar long-term health risks. Adopting healthy lifestyle measures that slowly and surely kill belly fat is the only way to fight this health issue. (See pics: Morning workout: 7 easy exercises to lose belly fat) If you are largely sedentary, and rarely move your body, your belly fat is unlikely to bid adieu anytime soon. (Shutterstock)

From modifying your bedtime and becoming an early sleeper to having a nourishing breakfast, even simple measures can go a long way in getting rid of this pesky fat accumulation. If you have so far been casual about your food choices and skipped essential nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids, protein, nuts, fish etc, you can fix these dietary habits immediately to reap long term benefits. Sugary snacks and refined grains must be eliminated from your diet if you need a leaner stomach.

If you are largely sedentary, and rarely move your body, your belly fat is unlikely to bid adieu anytime soon. Take those stairs, do a 30-minute exercise, Yoga and a range of indoor aerobic exercises if your schedule doesn't permit additional time in the morning.

Dr. Charu Dua, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad in an interview with HT Digital shares with us what exactly is belly fat, its health risks and lifestyle changes to reduce it.

What's belly fat?

Belly fat or visceral body fat (fat stored inside the belly/abdomen, around the organs, including the liver and intestines) or commonly known as abdominal fat is probably more dangerous of all. Abdominal fat/obesity is seen in people having apple-shaped body and is associated with more health issues as compared to other body types.

What happens if I am slim but have more fat around belly

If a person has more fat around the abdomen (or your waist circumference is high) but is not overweight, risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, liver disease, cancer is higher as compared to people with smaller waist or less visceral fat.

How belly fat can cause diabetes

Visceral fat as stated, is stored and grows in abdominal cavity and fills the spaces between the organs. It slows down our metabolism, may cause insulin resistance and thus result increase of blood sugar and your risk of type 2 diabetes.

How visceral fat increases?

Imbalance between intake (calories) and output (burning / less physical activity), makes fat stored in your body. Some people store fat more around belly and some people more around hips, depends on their body type or genes.

Are men or women more at risk of belly fat?

When women age, especially after menopause they are more likely to develop more visceral fat in belly, even if they do not put on weight. In men age and genes play a role of developing visceral fat. Drinking excessive alcohol can also lead to more belly fat in men.

How to know do I have visceral body fat?

Waist circumference is the easy way to tell whether you have visceral fat. As per WHO the cuts off for Asian populations are:

Women: Risk of NCD (Non communicable diseases) is increased if waist circumference is equal to or more than 80 cm.

Men: Risk of NCD (Non communicable diseases) is increased if waist circumference is equal to or more than 90 cm.

How to reduce visceral /belly fat?

Healthy diet and exercise are the mainstay to burn your visceral fat.

1. Cut down on sugar and sugary products like desserts, sweets, aerated beverages, squashes, cookies, candies, cakes etc.

2. Cut down on processed instant foods. If the hunger strikes, keep healthy snacks like makhana, fruits or yoghurt with you.

3. Cut down on simple carbohydrates. Bread, biscuits, white rice, maida and maida, products, white potatoes must be avoided. Eat food items that have wholegrains, are fibrous and low in sugar.

4. Consume more fibre. Add more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, salad to your diet. They will help improve satiety and keep you fuller for longer.

5. Incorporate healthy lean proteins in your diet like dals, tofu, chicken, low fat milk etc.

6. Do not skip breakfast. Make sure your breakfast includes proteins and has enough fibre.

7. Eat healthy omega-3 fatty acid more. Use mustard oil, incorporate nuts, fish etc in diet.

8. Exercise for at least 30 minutes; do cardio exercise like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, Zumba, aerobics, sports etc.) per day. Try combining it with abdominal strengthening exercise to tighten the muscle. Try Yoga, try doing Surya namaskar daily.

9. Remember being in sun in the morning.

10. Get up early in the morning and improve your sleep cycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON