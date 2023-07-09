8 morning rituals to speed up belly fat loss

Belly fat could be a cause of concern for people not just because it may affect one's appearance but also due to its serious health implications. Besides, belly fat accumulation is more dangerous than any other fat deposit in the body considering it surrounds your internal organs and puts you at increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and liver issues. Also known as visceral fat, some amount of it can aid in body functions but too much of it could hamper overall health. If you are also one of those who have tried every trick in the book to shed this stubborn fat, but unsuccessful, here's a guide on morning rituals that can help you burn belly fat rapidly. (Also read: Father's Day: Dads, lose your belly fat with these simple lifestyle changes) In the quest for a slimmer waistline, adopting effective morning rituals can set the tone for a successful day of fat burning(Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

"In the quest for a slimmer waistline, adopting effective morning rituals can set the tone for a successful day of fat burning. By incorporating these 8 simple yet powerful practices into your morning routine, you can rev up your metabolism, increase energy levels, and accelerate the process of shedding stubborn belly fat," says Dr Harsh Kapoor Chairman (Pan Metro) - Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, GI Surgery & Liver Transplant, Metro Hospitals.

Here are things you can do first thing in the morning to target your stubborn belly fat and earn some health points for your body.

1. Wake up and hydrate

Starting your day with a tall glass of water infused with lemon juice is an excellent way to kick-start your metabolism. This refreshing concoction not only hydrates your body after a night of fasting but also aids digestion, detoxifies your system, and supports weight loss by boosting fat-burning processes.

2. Engage in morning exercise

Exercising in the morning is an effective way to burn belly fat. Whether it's a brisk walk, a session of yoga, or a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, getting your body moving early in the day helps elevate your metabolism and promote fat oxidation. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each morning.

3. Eat a protein-packed breakfast

Having a protein-rich breakfast is crucial for maintaining satiety, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and boosting metabolism. Include foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie to jumpstart your day with a nutrient-dense meal. Protein takes more energy to digest, helping you burn more calories and reduce cravings throughout the day.

4. Practice mindful eating

Mindful eating involves paying full attention to your food, savouring each bite, and eating slowly. This practice helps you become more in tune with your body's hunger and fullness cues, preventing overeating and reducing belly fat accumulation. Avoid distractions like screens and savour the flavours and textures of your morning meal.

5. Incorporate high-intensity interval training

Adding a quick burst of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to your morning routine can supercharge your fat-burning potential. HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief recovery periods. This form of training increases your metabolism, burns more calories, and promotes abdominal fat loss.

6. Prioritize fibre-rich foods

Including fibre-rich foods in your morning meal can aid in weight loss and specifically target belly fat. Opt for whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, which are all excellent sources of dietary fibre. Fibre helps regulate hunger, keeps you feeling full for longer, and promotes healthy digestion, reducing bloating and fat accumulation.

7. Manage stress through meditation

Chronic stress contributes to weight gain, particularly in the abdominal region. Incorporating a short meditation session into your morning routine can help reduce stress levels, balance hormones, and promote overall well-being. Just a few minutes of mindfulness practice each morning can have a profound impact on your body's ability to burn belly fat.

8. Get sufficient sleep

Adequate sleep is vital for weight management and overall health. Lack of sleep disrupts hormone regulation, increases appetite, and promotes fat storage, especially in the abdominal area. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support your body's fat-burning processes and help reduce belly fat.

"You can create a powerful routine that targets belly fat and sets the stage for a healthier, more energized day. Remember, consistency and commitment are key. Over time, these habits will not only help you burn belly fat but also promote overall well-being and long-term weight management," concludes Dr Kapoor.

