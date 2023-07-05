Signs and symptoms of diabetes right after waking up in the morning

Did you know all of us experience spike in blood sugar levels although we may not know about it as healthy insulin levels in the body make the necessary adjustments? This happens because our liver releases blood sugar to prepare our body for the day and make it more active. This is the reason people with diabetes may experience high glucose levels in the morning and may wake up with dry mouth and throat, full bladder (even after frequently peeing throughout the night), blurry vision, weakness, hunger among others. (Also read: 5 surprising symptoms of glucose spikes in people with diabetes) Diabetes signs in the morning: One needs to pay attention to all the changes in the body and get tested before the disease worsens and further damages body functions.(Freepik)

Many people even before getting diagnosed with diabetes may experience subtle symptoms like tiredness, drowsiness, blurred vision, fungal infections or boils. One needs to pay attention to all the changes in the body and get tested before the disease worsens and further damages body functions.

Symptoms of diabetes in the morning

"Symptoms will be throughout the day. Now for example if you want to say specifically for the morning you can say maybe passing of lot of urine, maybe in the night it can disturb sleep and then waking up with a little bit of dry mouth. But the rest of it is all the same like itching, tiredness, weakness, excess hunger, excess thirst, and this can happen day or night. Loss of weight, non-healing wounds, itching in private parts, all of these things are kind of common symptomatology," says Dr R M Anjana - Managing Director and Consultant, Diabetologist - Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Other symptoms of diabetes

Feeling extremely hungry, unexpected weight loss, tingling hands or feet, blurry vision, exhaustion, weakness, dry skin, slow healing of wounds, extreme thirst, urinating a lot especially in the night, more infections, hair loss are common in type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, people also suffer from nausea, stomach pain, vomiting etc.

What is diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition and is a type of metabolic disorder where the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or is not able to use it properly. As a result, the excess blood sugar levels can wreak havoc with health and affect kidneys, skin, heart, eyes and all aspects of overall well-being. Diabetes can happen as any age, but children, teenagers and younger adults are more affected by Type 1 diabetes while Type 2 diabetes is found more in adults after the age of 40. Diabetes cases have grown exponentially in the recent decades and is a major risk factor for heart and kidney diseases.

