5 surprising symptoms of glucose spikes in people with diabetes

When the blood sugar goes up or down, our body may show certain symptoms. In case of high blood sugar, a person will feel extremely thirsty even after having several glasses of water and would need to pee frequently. One may also have blurred vision or skin infections as a result of high blood sugar levels. In case of a crash in glucose levels, one may feel fast heartbeat, sweating, dizziness or hunger.

Jessie Inchauspé, French biochemist and author in her recent Instagram post shares surprising symptoms of blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes.

1. Brain fog

Ever felt you are not able to track your thoughts or focus on anything? Your blood sugar levels can lead to slowing down of your brain. "When we are on a glucose rollercoaster, the speed of signals between neurons in the brain can get slowed down. This can be felt as brain fog," says Jessie.

2. Hair loss in females

Having high blood sugar in your blood stream can also impact your hair health. "High glucose levels can cause high testosterone (the male sex hormone) in a female body. This can lead to balding on the head, and hair growth on the face," says the author.

2. Waking up with a pounding heart

A glucose crash during the night (due to a big glucose spike after dinner) can make you wake up sweaty, nauseous, and with a pounding heart. Try to eat a healthy low GI meal in dinner to avoid this symptom in the morning.

3. Eczema

Glucose spikes increase inflammation in the body. If you are prone to an inflammatory skin condition like eczema, glucose spikes can make it worse.

4. Constant hunger

If you are craving food all the time, it's a sign of imbalanced sugar levels. Glucose spikes and excess insulin can mess up our hunger hormones - making us constantly hungry.