Father's Day: Dads, lose your belly fat with these simple lifestyle changes

Men who have kids are more at risk of accumulating belly fat around their waist as compared to single men. A study by Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine published in the American Journal of Men's Health found out that men who become dads can experience weight gain due to possible neglect of their own health, increased responsibilities or stress. Increase in BMI (body mass index) can put them at greater risk of developing heart disease, diabetes or cancer. It is important for fathers to take care of their health by being mindful of what they eat, releasing stress by practicing Yoga or pursuing their hobbies, be physically active, hydrate themselves well and staying happy. (Also read: Father's Day 2023: 6 ways to strengthen your relationship with your father) The transition to parenthood is a major life event that requires substantial social, behavioural, psychological, and physiological changes as parents face new roles and responsibilities(Freepik)

"With Father’s Day round the corner, it is very essential for the king of the family to follow healthy habits to live longer, happier and healthier in life. The transition to parenthood is a major life event that requires substantial social, behavioural, psychological, and physiological changes as parents face new roles and responsibilities. These changes may have a long-term impact on men’s health," says Haripriya.N, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, T-Nagar Unit.

Studies says that entering parenthood can lead to long-term weight gain among fathers. Apart from this the social habits, work stress and binge eating outside are also responsible for the extending waistline.

Dads, here's how your belly fat could impact your child's health

Children of obese parents are likely to be heavier in future as suggested by many studies. Be it hormones or habits, there are many factors at play and the best way to tackle this is to shed weight for the well-being of your children.

"Obesity is considered as a public health problem also affecting the children's future life. Paternal obesity impairs their hormones, metabolism, and sperm function, which can be carried to their offspring and it might result in insulin resistance/type 2 diabetes and increased levels of cortisol in umbilical cord blood, which increases the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Notably, there is an association between body fat in parents and the prevalence of obesity in their children. Knowing that parent’s health is to be focused," says Haripriya.N.

Why weight matters?

It is not weight, it is the BMI, unhealthy eating, improper sleep that topple the wellbeing of a person. Excess body fat raises levels of LDL which is bad cholesterol and triglycerides while also lowering HDL, good cholesterol levels putting the body at risk of heart attack, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, gallstones, cancer, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnoea, fatty liver, and depression.

How to calculate BMI (Body mass index)

A person is overweight if their BMI is between 23kg/m2 and 29.9 kg/m2. A BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater points towards obesity while in case of morbid obesity, BMI is more than 40 kg/m2 or or 35 kg/m2 when obesity-related comorbidities are present.

Why belly fat is a villain

Belly fats contributes to major deposition of fat around the organs which will affect their functioning. Many methods like waist circumference, TSF (triceps skinfold calliper) are used to determine belly fat. For men, a waist measurement of more than 40 inches (102 centimetres) indicates an unhealthy concentration of belly fat and a greater risk of health problems.

Lifestyle modifications for belly fat

Here are lifestyle changes for dads who have belly fat.

1. Mindful eating

While there is always a temptation to pick up packaged products as it requires little effort, mindful eating and planning meals in advance can go a long way in avoiding saturated fats and hidden sugars. Mindful eating is about using mindfulness to reach a state of full attention to food, chewing well, experiencing taste and physical cues when eating.

In the fast-moving world, mindful eating involves eating slowly, without any distraction, identifying physical hunger cues and eating only until 80% full and not more, distinguishing between food hunger and non-hunger (stress or acute) triggers for eating (cravings, dehydration) etc and engaging your senses by noticing colours, smells, textures, taste and flavours. Mindful eating is also about learning to cope with guilt and anxiety about food, focus on the quality of diet (including all food groups), focus on micronutrients like Vitamin A, D, E, C and B complex vitamins, and noticing the effects food has on your feelings and body.

2. Think before you pick

Fathers play a major role in buying groceries. As a family go for shopping and ensure you shop mindfully by knowing what you are indulging. Read the food label, ingredients, sugars, sodium, trans fats and saturated fats etc and last would be the cost. Don’t go shopping when you are hungry as it will make you add unwanted junk foods to your cart.

3. Hydrate

Water intake varies with age, BMI, humidity and climatic changes, level of activity and food consumption. An average of at least 2.5-3 litres/day is recommended to prevent heat stroke and other metabolic conditions.

4. Destress and sleeping well

Meditation or hobbies, quality time with the family can all help in de-stressing. A refreshing sleep on a daily basis will revive the body and its healing mechanism.

5. Regular physical activity

As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day like walking, swimming, jogging etc. Avoid prolonged sitting, get up at least every 30- 40 minutes once, stretch and continue.