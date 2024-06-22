Summer season is the perfect time to focus on our fitness goals and with the hot weather, it is important to stay hydrated and consume foods that can help burn the stubborn belly fat but have you ever wondered why many Indian men have a protruding belly or why Indian women are now getting larger midsections and what is the solution to reduce this abdominal fat? Dr Eric Berg, Chiropractor and Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals, took to his social media handle to spill the beans on health education. Why do many Indian men have potbelly, women getting larger midsections? Strategies for minimising belly fat (Photo by Pexels)

In a now viral video, Dr Eric Berg highlighted, “Out of all the countries in the world, India consumes the least amount of animal meat. They're getting way too much fermentation in the small intestine. If you look at the history of what an Indian ate 5 ,000 years ago, 100 years ago, they were not big meat eaters. However, they did eat meat here and there, and occasionally they had goat and sheep but not beef.”

Factors behind abdominal fat:

He pointed out that as modern diets have become more Westernised, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods that are high in sugar, seed oils and refined starches and while talking about sugar, he pointed out that it is glucose syrup, not even like real sugarcane - it is synthetic sugar. He said, “These highly processed foods can cause inflammation in the gut and weaken the stomach lining, making it easier for harmful bacteria such as H. pylori to thrive. H. pylori is a type of bacteria that can cause gastritis and ulcers by weakening the stomach's protective mucus lining. To survive in the stomach's acidic environment, it produces ammonia that neutralises stomach acid. This can lead to further digestive issues and an increased risk of developing diseases.”

Strategies for minimising belly fat:

Dr Eric Berg advised, “To address these problems, refined carbs should be eliminated from the diet, and protein intake should be increased, particularly from animal sources. Doing intermittent fasting and avoiding foods that cause bloating may be beneficial.”

He suggested, “Introducing betaine hydrochloride as a supplement can also help improve stomach acid levels and kill off pathogens in the gut. In addition, understanding the digestive system and its functions can provide valuable insights on how to take care of it and address specific issues. Ultimately, by making mindful food choices and adopting nutritious eating habits, Indian men can work towards minimising belly fat and improving their overall gut health.”

Understand that weight loss looks different for everyone and despite following all good practices the weight remains same or attains plateau. It can be an indication of underlying gut or health issue which needs to be medically examined.

Weight loss and fat burning depend on various factors including overall calorie intake, physical activity and individual metabolism hence, it is important to focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise and adopting healthy lifestyle habits for sustainable weight management. It is to be noted that consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can provide personalised guidance on formulating a balanced diet and support in achieving your specific goals to aid a healthy metabolism and aid in weight loss.