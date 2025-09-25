There is something so special about the second half of the year, with the festive season blossoming, and the cities brightening up with lights, pandals, music, joy, and multiple markets selling vibrant outfits. As we are currently in the Navratri era, the country has come alive with the rhythmic beats of dandiya and garba dances. Dance your way to health with garba and dandiya

These folk dances, a hallmark of the festival, hold immense cultural significance, but beyond the joy and festivity, they are highly effective as forms of exercise. They offer a range of health benefits, including cardiovascular health, muscle coordination, agility, balance and a relaxed mind.

Physiologically, sustained rhythmic motion in these dance forms involves step, side motion, turn, and arm-to-arm coordination of both the upper and lower body at the same time. “A dedicated hour-long session can burn up to 300–600 calories, which is equivalent to aerobic brisk walking. Most importantly, the party-like scenario and music enable you to relax and release endorphins, which is a more holistic workout since it not only works on body fitness but also on mental fitness,” notes Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness.

For your muscle strength Garba and dandiya are dynamic, full-body workouts that primarily engage the lower body and core muscles. Dr Mazhar Khan, Chief Physiotherapist, SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru, tells us how these dance forms contribute to improving posture, flexibility, and core strength.

The rotational and sweeping movements of arms stretch the upper body, while the wide squats and lunges promote the lower body flexibility during the time of dance.

Regular twisting of the torso and controlled footwork engage the core muscles, increasing strength and stability.

This combination also strengthens the back and abdominal support system, improving balance and reducing the risk of slouching or stiffness. Cardiovascular health From a cardiologist’s perspective, they function like a form of aerobic exercise. “Such activity increases heart rate, improves circulation, and enhances lung capacity. Dancing also helps lower cholesterol levels and improve blood pressure. Consistent aerobic activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves endurance, and reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity,” says Dr Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant Cardiology, PSRI hospital.

For most healthy adults, 30 to 45 minutes of continuous dancing at a moderate pace is sufficient to gain cardiovascular benefits. Dr Ravi cautions that beginners or those with pre-existing heart conditions should start slowly, with shorter sessions and frequent breaks. People with heart disease should consult their doctor before participating, so the activity remains safe and enjoyable.

A relaxed mind Different dance forms also contribute positively to mental health by reducing stress and anxiety, boosting mood, and improving emotional balance. “Dancing has been shown to trigger the release of endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, all of which are neurotransmitters known for their mood-boosting effects and ability to reduce stress hormones like cortisol. The party-like scenario and music during these garba and dandiya sessions enable you to relax and release endorphins. Through rhythmic movements, dance helps reduce worrying thoughts and physical tension associated with anxiety,” notes Dr Sneha Sharma, a psychiatrist.

Because garba and dandiya are social activities, they also encourage regular participation without feeling like a chore, which means people are more likely to stay active in the long run.

Warm-up and cool-down stretches Before dancing, it’s best to focus on dynamic stretches, ankle rotations, leg swings, hip circles, and shoulder rolls to prepare joints for repetitive movement. Dr Amit Pandey (PT), Head of Department- Physiotherapy, Asian Hospital, says, “Light cardio, like marching in place, raises blood flow and reduces stiffness. After the session, switch to static stretches to relax the worked muscles. Simple moves like hamstring stretches, quad holds, calf stretches, and side bends help release tightness. Don’t forget gentle spinal twists and deep breathing; it calms the nervous system and aids muscle recovery after such high-energy dancing.”

Maintain glucose levels Long hours of dancing can put stress on your body, especially your glucose and hydration levels. Maintaining both is important to avoid fatigue, dizziness, or even fainting during celebrations. Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic expert and nutritionist, lists some tips to maintain a balance: