Cardiologist warns of 6 silent signs of heart disease most people ignore

Heart disease doesn’t always hit suddenly with a dramatic heart attack like many people believe. Instead, it usually develops slowly and quietly, presenting as common discomforts that people often overlook. This slow progression can be dangerous because early warning signs can be missed until it's too late. Doctors say that the body usually shows signs of heart issues up to six months before a major heart event occurs. Recognising these early signs can save lives. Being vigilant about signs of heart disease is key to catching the ailment in a timely fashion. (Adobe Stock)

What are the silent symptoms of heart disease?

Here are six silent symptoms of heart disease that are often ignored:

Unexplained fatigue

What to note: It's normal to feel tired after a long day, but when fatigue arises unexpectedly after everyday tasks such as walking a short distance or climbing stairs, it should raise a red flag.

It's normal to feel tired after a long day, but when fatigue arises unexpectedly after everyday tasks such as walking a short distance or climbing stairs, it should raise a red flag. Why it matters: "When the heart can't pump enough blood, the body doesn't get enough oxygen, which can cause long-lasting tiredness. This exhaustion is common, especially in women, who often think it is just due to stress or being overworked," Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, tells Health Shots.

2. Shortness of breath

What to note: Difficulty breathing that is sudden or unexpected, such as breathlessness while lying down or waking up gasping for air, should not be taken lightly.

Difficulty breathing that is sudden or unexpected, such as breathlessness while lying down or waking up gasping for air, should not be taken lightly. Why it matters: "Often seen as a result of age or lack of fitness, these symptoms may actually mean that the heart is having trouble working properly. When the heart's pumping action weakens, fluid can build up in the lungs, making it harder to breathe.," suggests the Aortic Surgeon.

3. Swelling in the feet, ankles, or abdomen

What to note: It's common to experience tighter shoes by the end of a long day, but persistent or worsening swelling (known as oedema) anywhere in the body, particularly in the feet, ankles, or abdomen, should be investigated.

It's common to experience tighter shoes by the end of a long day, but persistent or worsening swelling (known as oedema) anywhere in the body, particularly in the feet, ankles, or abdomen, should be investigated. Why it matters: "When the heart cannot pump blood well, fluid builds up in the tissues. This buildup can cause noticeable swelling and discomfort and may indicate heart failure," advises the Cardiovascular Surgeon.

4. Indigestion, nausea, or stomach pain

What to note: Many people overlook stomach discomfort as simple indigestion or bloating, especially after eating. However, these symptoms can be deceiving.

Many people overlook stomach discomfort as simple indigestion or bloating, especially after eating. However, these symptoms can be deceiving. Why it matters: "The stomach and heart are closely connected through the nervous system. When blood flow to the heart decreases, it can lead to gastrointestinal problems, including nausea or abdominal pain. Older adults and women often report these symptoms as regular 'gas' issues, thinking they are not related to heart health", says Dr Niranjan Hiremath.

5. Dizziness or fainting spells

What to note: While occasional lightheadedness is common and usually harmless, frequent episodes of dizziness or fainting should prompt immediate medical evaluation.

While occasional lightheadedness is common and usually harmless, frequent episodes of dizziness or fainting should prompt immediate medical evaluation. Why it matters: "These symptoms may point to serious problems, like irregular heartbeats or blockages that reduce blood flow to the brain. If ignored, they can lead to more serious, life-threatening issues", says Dr Hiremath.

6. Subtle chest discomfort

What to note: Chest pain isn't always sharp or crushing. Many individuals experience a sensation of heaviness, tightness, or mild pressure in the chest, which may radiate to the upper back or arms.

Chest pain isn't always sharp or crushing. Many individuals experience a sensation of heaviness, tightness, or mild pressure in the chest, which may radiate to the upper back or arms. Why it matters: "Many people feel a burning sensation, similar to acid reflux. This discomfort often gets better with rest, so some might think it's a minor problem. However, it could actually be a sign of a serious heart issue," says the cardiologist.

Why are these warnings missed?

The primary issue with these silent symptoms is that they are often unclear and difficult to detect. People might think different factors, such as lifestyle choices, age, or stress, cause them.

Men tend to attribute symptoms to work-related stress or fatigue.

tend to attribute symptoms to work-related stress or fatigue. Women: Often link these signs to familial responsibilities and busyness.

Often link these signs to familial responsibilities and busyness. Older individuals: May dismiss symptoms as typical signs of ageing.

This pattern of ignoring discomfort can let heart problems grow worse without notice until they suddenly cause a severe crisis.

When to seek help?

"If you have any of these symptoms for more than a few days or if they get worse with activity, you should see a doctor right away. Finding issues early can save lives. Simple tests like an electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, or treadmill stress test can help identify problems before they become serious. With quick treatment and the right lifestyle changes, you can greatly reduce the risk of long-term damage," the cardiologist advises.