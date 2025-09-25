Cardiovascular surgeon shares how to lower your blood pressure without medication using 2 'powerful interventions'

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension, according to the World Health Organisation. What's more: an estimated 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition. Hypertension (high blood pressure) is when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). It is common but can be serious if not treated. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so damage can occur silently over years before heart failure develops. Early detection and management are crucial. (Freepik)

Lowering blood pressure through lifestyle changes

In a September 25 Instagram post, Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon trained at the Medical College of Georgia, St Joseph's Hospital in Denver, and Carolinas Medical Centre in North Carolina, shared how to lower blood pressure. According to him, even minor weight loss can lead to measurable reductions in blood pressure. However, ff you're already lean, exercise consistently, and still struggle with hypertension, medication might be necessary.

Dr London shared that hypertension is a highly manageable health issue that impacts various bodily systems, including the heart, brain, and kidneys. He said, “High blood pressure is the most modifiable risk factor for heart disease, but it's also one of the most common. Hypertension affects your entire body from your heart to your brain and even your kidneys.”

Weight control and regular exercise are key

He explained that you should primarily focus on lifestyle changes as the initial and most effective interventions for reducing blood pressure. He spoke of weight control and regular exercise as two key strategies. He said that consistent, moderate-intensity exercise for 150 minutes per week is shown to significantly improve the condition.

“Now, if you want to lower your blood pressure, the two primary levers before ever starting medication are weight control and exercise. For every pound of weight loss, it equates to approximately 0.5 mm of mercury reduction in blood pressure. In fact, consistently exercising at a moderate intensity for 150 minutes per week has been shown to lower systolic blood pressure by 7 mm of mercury and diastolic blood pressure by 5 to 6 mm of mercury. These are powerful interventions that rely solely on lifestyle modification,” Dr London said.

When blood pressure medication may be necessary

He added that medication may be necessary for people who maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle but still struggle with hypertension, urging them to consult a doctor to avoid health scares. “Now, if you're already lean and you exercise consistently and you still struggle with hypertension, then medication might make sense for you,” Dr London said.

He concluded: “It's always best to engage with your health care professional to find a plan that works for you and understand that it's not a failure if you need to add medication. So remember, take responsibility for your health care. Engage in the process and identify the opportunities that you control to impact your health span and lifespan.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.