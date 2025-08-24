Fitness coach shares '10 easy rules to lose 25 kg in 4 months': Follow the 80-20 rule for sustainable weight loss

Losing 25 kg in 4 months is an ambitious weight loss goal, but it's not impossible and can be approached in a sustainable and healthy manner. In her Instagram post on August 22, weight loss coach and fitness trainer Amaka shared some general guidelines, including the 80/20 rule. What is it and should you follow it on your weight loss journey? Find out this and more. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means Don’t just rely on cardio. Incorporate 2–3 strength workouts weekly, if you want to get toned and lean in the right way, as per the fitness coach.(Shutterstock)

In her post, ‘10 easy rules to lose 25 kg in 4 months’, Amaka shared you should focus on healthy eating habits 80 percent of the time and allow for flexibility 20 percent of the time. This rule helps promote a balanced diet and sustainable weight loss.

Here are her top 10 weight loss tips that are 'easy':

1. Follow the 80/20 rule

Amaka said, “Eat 80 percent whole, clean foods and reserve 20 percent for your cravings, especially when you’re outside. Stop trying to be perfect. But like I always emphasise, still ensure you portion them well to avoid eating in excess.”

2. Prioritise protein

She added, “Chicken, fish, eggs, beans, goat meat, Greek yoghurt bowl, etc. – load your plate with protein because it will keep you full, and it also kills those random cravings, then pair it with veggies and a little complex carbs, and make fat loss easier.”

3. Cut liquid calories

“Juices, sodas, some high-calorie sugar-packed smoothies – they sneak in 300–500 calories without you noticing and still leave you feeling hungry in a few hours,” she said.

4. Walk every single day

As per Amaka, 10K steps daily is a 'game-changer'. “Walking burns fat without burning you out. It's a low-impact exercise that melts fat easily,” she said.

5. Sleep 7–8 hours

“I used to sleep 4–5 hours and wonder why I was always hungry, super tired and unmotivated to exercise. Now I get 7–8 hours and my cravings are way easier to manage, I always mash my exercise and burn more calories, hardly ever snack, and I stay focused throughout the day,” Amaka said.

6. Strength train 3 times a week

She added: “Don’t just rely on cardio. Incorporate 2–3 strength workouts weekly, if you want to get toned and lean in the right way.”

7. Stop pausing your weight loss journey over the weekend

She also said, “Personally, I’d eat healthy Monday–Friday, then destroy it all on Saturday and Sunday. But, once I stopped those 'cheat weekends', the weight started dropping consistently.”

8. Plan your meals ahead

“When you don’t plan, cravings will always win. Meal prep helps for ease. If it’s prepping your proteins ahead, it will help reduce the time spent preparing your meals. Honestly, meal prep stops you from cheating, and it helps you stay more focused to see results,” Amaka said.

9. Stay consistent, not perfect

She said, “I wasn’t perfect every day, but I showed up most days. And honestly, that’s what matters. Don’t strive to be perfect; just show up daily and keep pushing. The results will truly show in time.”

10. Track more than just the scale

She concluded, “Instead of stepping on the scale, take these measurements instead of your waist, your arms, your chest, your hips, and your legs, and compare every 1-2 weeks. Take pictures and compare. Check how your clothes fit. Even notice my energy. Sometimes the scale lies, but progress never does.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.