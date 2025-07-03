Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means

Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss surprised many of his fans. Now, Yogesh Bhateja, a fitness expert known for training celebrities, including Farah Khan and Sonu Sood, talked about working with Kapil and helping him lose extra kilos. Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares the '21 21 21' rule that helped him lose weight.

Also Read | Neurosurgeon explains what actually happens to your brain from buying the coffee to taking that first sip

How did Kapil Sharma lose weight?

Talking about Kapil Sharma's weight loss transformation in a video shared on the YouTube channel GunjanShouts, on April 6, the fitness trainer emphasised that when one doesn't think about fitness, they generally don't try to learn about that lifestyle. He added that a basic breakfast in Indian households is bread with butter and tea, samosa, dhokla or parantha. Moreover, when we step outside of our homes, we eat anything without giving it much thought.

But it's when we start clocking in what we are eating, and our lifestyle changes, we monitor water intake, our breathing patterns, and more. All the things that start changing after these first few steps are what make one fit and kickstart your transformation.

The fitness coach emphasised: “Maybe not physically, but mentally and emotionally. That's where you start moving more…This is what I did during Kapil's weight loss journey.” When the comedian wanted to go slow, Bhateja made him do stretches, keeping in mind how the body reacts to movements without pushing his threshold. He explained that people want to do their maximum at the gym, and that is where they lose because they don't plan their progression and end up thinking working out is tough.

The 21 21 21 rule

He also shared a basic and effective routine that he used with Kapil and many of his clients who wanted to shed weight, calling it the 21 21 21 rule. Here's what it means:

First 21 days: Movement

According to Bhateja, the first 21 days focus on moving your body - moving all the muscles of your body. Do only stretches. "Go back 15-20 years, when schools used to conduct PT (physical training classes). Just do those exercises every day for 21 days, and you won't have to do any diet control or modification, eat jalebis as much as you want.

Next 21 days: Make changes to your diet

Bhateja advised, “Keep a check on your diet. I am not saying cut your carbs, calories or anything else. This is not the right approach. Only modify your diet.”

Giving an example of Indians drinking milk at night, he explained how it leads to gas, acidity or sleep troubles. He suggested switching it to morning. Another example he gave is of gud/jaggery after lunch or dinner, and drinking tea throughout the day. He suggested controlling the quantity of jaggery and amount of milk or sugar you add to the tea, instead of giving them up completely. “You will feel more active and comfortable. These modifications will make you fitter.”

Next 21 days: Control smoking, drinking, and caffeine

The fitness coach stressed controlling your emotional dependency on any substances that do not give you any health benefits, other than feeling good about yourself, like liquor, smoking or coffee.

Explaining how the 21 21 21 rule changes your body, he said, “These 62 days will help you build an attitude without any pain, because you focused on only 1 thing during each set of 21 days. Now you are driven and standing in the gym on the 22nd day. This practice will help you accept changes in your life because you are not cutting calories from your life; you are modifying it. During this process, when you reach the 42nd day, you will see the change, and it will make you desperate to look better. That's where I want to control or cut emotional dependency on smoking, drinking, overeating, sugar intake, and anything that is not good for your body. After 63 days, you will see a good change in your body, and you won't need anyone to push yourself. This is what works best for beginners.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.