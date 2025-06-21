International Yoga Day 2025: Stuck with work? Do these 3 simple stretches at your desk

International Yoga Day 2025:As we celebrate International Yoga Day today, it’s important to recognise the wide-ranging benefits yoga brings to both physical and mental health. From strengthening muscles and enhancing mobility to boosting immunity and relieving stress, yoga offers a holistic approach to well-being. Also read | Yoga Day 2025: 5 desk yoga stretches for busy professionals to focus better and beat work stress Desk yoga helps to relax and reduce strain of continuously sitting at desk for long hours.(Pexels)

However, long work hours and chronic stress often get in the way of consistent practice. For those spending extended periods at a desk, incorporating simple stretches and mindful movement into the day can counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle and help maintain overall health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert, columnist, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “From stiff shoulders to back pain and tired eyes, the physical toll that office work can take won’t surprise you. But you can take care of your body and mind without getting out of your desk chair. Desk yoga is a simple and effective means of incorporating movement, focus and calm in your day.”

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggested these simple stretches for professionals:

1. Neck rolls:

Start with neck rolls, from a seated position: sitting tall, slowly rotate your head in a clockwise circle and then repeat in the opposite direction. This helps unlock tension and loosens your neck.

Desk yoga(Pexels)

2. Shoulder shrugs:

Then do shoulder shrugs—raise your shoulders toward your ears, then relax. Do this a few times to relieve the tightness. Extend both hands overhead and lace your fingers, reaching up as you take a deep breath in. Hold the stretch and then exhale, releasing.

3. Seated spinal twist:

If your back is aching, a seated spinal twist. Maintain and sit tall as you bring your right hand to your left knee, twisting your torso left. Continue for a few seconds, breathe and repeat on the other side. You may even want to extend your legs beneath your desk and flex your ankles to promote circulation.

Benefits of desk yoga:

Speaking of the benefits of desk yoga, the yoga expert added, "Desk yoga is about more than just moving. It's a brief pause that empties your mind, slows your breath and lifts your spirits. You'll feel better in 5-10 minutes, refreshed and ready to refocus better. So, take the time and make the room in your day to complete these stretches."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.