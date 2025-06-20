Yoga Day 2025: 5 desk yoga stretches for busy professionals to focus better and beat work stress

Yoga Day 2025: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, let’s take a look at the growing advocacy for incorporating yoga into everyday routines, even at the workplace. The mainstream image of yoga has long been tied to mats and gardens, often leaving out those who struggle to find time for a dedicated practice because of their busy work schedule. But yoga, by nature, is inherently flexible, and with desk yoga stretches, it can easily be integrated into the workday. This way, working professionals can stay energised and stress-free while also maintaining their health by incorporating yoga stretches into their long working hours. Desk yoga helps to relax and reduce strain of continously sitting at desk for long hours.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2025: Why is it celebrated on June 21? Theme for this year, history, significance and more

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle four desk yoga stretches along with step-by-step instructions for working professionals:

1. Greeva Sanchalan Kriya:

While seated at the desk, straighten the spine and slowly rotate the neck clockwise, inhaling while going upwards and exhaling while coming down 5-8 times, repeat anticlockwise.

It releases stress from the neck and shoulders and re-centres the mind.

Rotating neck while working reduces neck pain from hours of hunched posture.(Shutterstock)

2. Tadasana:

After every couple of hours of sitting at a desk job, stand up and stretch your entire body, interlocking the fingers and lifting full arms over your head, with your bodyweight on your toes, repeat 5 times.

This ensures blood flow throughout the system and instantly energises the entire muscular system, re-aligning the body.

3. Parivritta Sukhasana:

Sit in a happy posture on the chair with your back straight. Place the left hand on the right knee, turning the upper body to the right side, holding the backrest with the right hand, pushing the chest out and lengthening the spine.

Hold for 5-8 seconds while breathing deeply, repeat 3-5 rounds, both sides. It immediately releases the stress from the spine, enhances energy flow towards the heart and lungs and aligns and relaxes the upper body.

4. Nasikagraha Drishti:

Sit in a comfortable posture, try to look at the tip of the nose and continue for as long as possible without blinking the eyes.

Once done, the eyes can be closed and relaxed, and it can also be followed by warm palming. This technique enhances mental clarity, stability and concentration. It also strengthens the eye muscles and restores eye health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.