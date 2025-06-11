Planning a solo trip? 9 safety rules you should know for a stress-free journey

Solo travel is slowly breaking the mainstream image of travel being something you do only with company, be it family, friends, or a partner. But turns out, travel also includes your own company. Solo trips are liberating and adventurous, but they may also require your presence of mind to be safe. As empowering as solo travel is, it can be equally nerve-wracking because the reality is that you are responsible for your own well-being, making safety decisions a top priority. Solo trip is a new way of discovering yourself: you, your company and the open road ahead.(Shutterstock)

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, CEO and Co-Founder of Zo World, shared with HT Lifestyle, 9 tips on how you can stay safe on your solo trips:

1. Start close to home (and go easy on yourself)

What to keep in mind:

A solo journey doesn’t have to begin with a cross-country flight or a passport stamp. Destinations close to home offer a great entry point into solo exploration.

Choosing places that are well-connected, tourist-friendly, and culturally immersive helps in building confidence without overwhelming the senses.

Indian destinations for first-time solo travel:

Indian spots like these serve as excellent starting points:

Jaipur, with its regal history and welcoming locals

Pondicherry, known for its calm coastal air and French flair

McLeodganj, offering a peaceful Himalayan retreat

International destinations for first-time solo travel:

For international options, go for these places because of high safety standards and easy navigation, perfect for first-time solo female travellers:

Singapore

Dubai

Bangkok

2. Travel with the seasons, not against them

Choosing the right season ensures not only better travel conditions but also improved safety and availability of services.

Avoid during monsoon: Mountain regions during monsoon, like Manali or Darjeeling, may pose landslide risks and have limited accessibility.

Mountain regions during monsoon, like Manali or Darjeeling, may pose landslide risks and have limited accessibility. Avoid during summer: Coastal towns like Gokarna or Varkala can be quite hot and crowded during peak summer.

Coastal towns like Gokarna or Varkala can be quite hot and crowded during peak summer. Favourable season in India: Autumn and spring often provide the most comfortable weather across Indian destinations.

Autumn and spring often provide the most comfortable weather across Indian destinations. Favourable season for International destinations: International locations such as Italy, Portugal, or Japan are best visited between April and June or September and November.

3. Share your whereabouts

Assurance: Staying connected is a crucial part of solo travel. A quick daily message to family or friends, a dropped pin, a hotel name, or a ‘reached safe’ text adds an extra layer of safety.

Staying connected is a crucial part of solo travel. A quick daily message to family or friends, a dropped pin, a hotel name, or a ‘reached safe’ text adds an extra layer of safety. Belong miles away: It’s also a great way to stay grounded and maintain a sense of belonging while away from home.

It’s also a great way to stay grounded and maintain a sense of belonging while away from home. In destinations like Rishikesh, Auroville, or Kasol, where local hospitality is high but infrastructure might vary, regular check-ins can go a long way.

Tools to use: Apps like Google Maps' location sharing, WhatsApp live location, or even travel journals with updates, can become invaluable safety tools.

4. Choose the right stay

Accommodation can define the tone of a solo trip. Instead of choosing remote or isolated hotels, staying at hostels or boutique properties that are reputed for their solo-traveller-friendly policies is a smart move.

Places like Zostel offer female-only dorms, combining safety with social interaction, and are known for safe, clean, and community-driven environments where solo women travellers feel secure and supported.

5. Go offline (but smartly)

Mobile networks aren’t always reliable in remote getaways. Areas like Jibhi, Pulga, or even parts of Spiti Valley often experience patchy reception.

What to do when you are offline: Downloading offline maps, saving emergency contacts locally, and keeping a handwritten note of important phone numbers are effective measures in such zones.

Downloading offline maps, saving emergency contacts locally, and keeping a handwritten note of important phone numbers are effective measures in such zones. Similar practices are useful in destinations like Iceland, rural Vietnam, or the Greek islands, where signal dropouts can catch even seasoned travellers off guard. Having a local taxi number or property contact readily available provides peace of mind when tech fails.

6. Keep essentials on cloud and on hand

Losing documents can turn a trip into a logistical nightmare. Scanning important documents, ID cards, passports, visas, insurance and uploading them to cloud storage like Google Drive ensures they are accessible from anywhere.

A photocopy stored in the backpack serves as a backup when digital access isn’t possible.

This small step becomes particularly helpful in larger cities like Bangkok, Barcelona, or Delhi, where embassies or authorities often require immediate verification during emergencies.

7. Carry a power bank and some cash

Unexpected power outages and limited ATM availability are common even in popular tourist locations.

A fully charged power bank ensures continued access to maps, contacts, and communication.

A small reserve of cash can come in handy when cards don’t work or digital payments aren’t accepted.

This proves especially useful in places like Leh, Hampi, or rural Goa, as well as smaller towns in Croatia, Sri Lanka, or Indonesia, where connectivity and cash options can be unpredictable.

8. Be aware, not afraid

Being observant, especially in unfamiliar areas, isolated spots, or during night transit, enhances security without compromising the experience. Choosing to remain sober enough to assess situations, avoiding risky shortcuts, and being mindful in interactions all contribute to a safer journey.

Even in globally safe cities like Reykjavík, Tokyo, or Melbourne, attentiveness is key, especially when exploring after dark or engaging with new acquaintances.

9. Trust your gut, always