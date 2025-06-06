Goa for monsoon trip: 8 hidden places to visit during the rainy season

Beach, water sports, hammocks, straw hats, and all the tropical vibes have been the quintessential image of Goa for long. Goa may be the ultimate tropical getaway in India, but there's another side to it; when the monsoon rolls in, the landscape transforms into a green wonderland with clean air, dreamy skies, and dense forests appearing greener. It’s an ideal time to reconnect with nature, soaking in all its unrestrained beauty, from roaring waterfalls to misty forest trails in cool rain. Monsoon brings you close to the soulful side of Goa.

Goa during the monsoon is replete with picturesque waterfalls, surrounded by vivid greenery.(Shutterstock)