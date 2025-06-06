Goa for monsoon trip: 8 hidden places to visit during the rainy season
Goa turns greener during the rainy season. This popular tropical destination unveils a quieter side during the monsoon, letting nature do all the talking.
Beach, water sports, hammocks, straw hats, and all the tropical vibes have been the quintessential image of Goa for long. Goa may be the ultimate tropical getaway in India, but there's another side to it; when the monsoon rolls in, the landscape transforms into a green wonderland with clean air, dreamy skies, and dense forests appearing greener. It’s an ideal time to reconnect with nature, soaking in all its unrestrained beauty, from roaring waterfalls to misty forest trails in cool rain. Monsoon brings you close to the soulful side of Goa.
ALSO READ: Move over fridge magnets and postcards: Here are the authentic Goa souvenirs to grab on your next visit
Kedar Naik, Director of the Department of Tourism at the Government of Goa, shared eight spots you can head to if Goa is on your itinerary this monsoon:
1. Netravali, South Goa
- Located in Sanguem taluka, Netravali is a treasure trove for couples seeking solitude. The dense Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary comes alive with lush greenery, chirping birds, and the gentle rustling of leaves.
- The famous Bubble Lake (Budbudyanchi Tali) is known for its mysterious bubbling effect, an ideal spot for curious minds and gentle laughter.
- Also, check Netravali waterfall, tucked within the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, about 50 km from Margao. Known for its curtain-like flow, Netravali Waterfall is ideal for birdwatching, photography, and peaceful nature walks.
- Homestays and eco-lodges here offer an unplugged experience that’s slow, sensual, and close to nature.
2. Chorla Ghat, Goa-Karnataka Border
- Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Chorla Ghat is a misty mountain pass connecting Goa to Karnataka.
- The cool air and forest trails make it a scenic spot for long romantic drives.
- There are many resorts here which provide panoramic valley views, treetop accommodations, and wellness retreats—perfect for honeymooners and couples seeking nature therapy.
3. Divar Island, near Old Goa
- A short ferry ride from Old Goa, Divar is an island frozen in time.
- With heritage homes, quiet lanes, lush paddies, and friendly locals, it’s ideal for couples who prefer offbeat exploration.
- Ride bicycles through scenic fields, enjoy sunset views along the Mandovi, or stay at a heritage homestay for an authentic Goan village experience in the rains.
4. Dudhsagar Falls, Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary
- It literally means "Sea of Milk." Dudhsagar is one of India’s tallest waterfalls. During the monsoon, it gushes with such power that it’s beautiful.
- Access is via jeep safari from Collem through the dense Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. A trek to the base is also possible for seasoned hikers.
5. Tambdi Surla waterfall, near Mollem
- Located a short trek away from the ancient Tambdi Surla Mahadev Temple (12th century), this lesser-known waterfall is ideal for a forest escape.
- Surrounded by thick forest and thriving flora, it offers a blend of history, heritage, and raw beauty, perfect for a monsoon day trip.
6. Harvalem Falls, Sanquelim
- This relatively accessible waterfall near Bicholim is known for its wide horseshoe cascade and scenic surroundings.
- Nearby attractions include the Rudreshwar Temple and Arvalem Caves, making it an ideal stop on a monsoon heritage trail.
7. Kuskem waterfall
- Hidden in the heart of Canacona’s Kuskem village, this waterfall is a gem best explored between August and September.
- Located approximately 20 km from Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, the journey to Kuskem Waterfall includes a trek through lush forests.
8. Kesarval waterfall
- Just 22 km from Panaji, Kesarval Waterfalls, near Verna plateau, is famed not only for its picturesque descent but also for its mineral-rich, healing waters.
- The area’s cultural heritage is enhanced by proximity to Mormugao Fort and Santana Church, making it a perfect monsoon day excursion.
ALSO READ: Goa-inspired interiors: This summer, bring home coastal charm with these design tips
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.