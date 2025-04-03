Goa-inspired interiors: This summer, bring home coastal charm with these design tips

Summers are here, and the beachcore aesthetic needs to make its way to your interiors. When it comes to coastal styles, Goa is the ultimate inspiration of the tropical, laid-back charm. From textures to colour palettes, this summer, add a bit of Goa to your interiors. Cool toned colours dominate the beach aesthetic.(Shutterstock)

We have reached out to experts who have shared tips for Goa-inspired designs.

Open and airy spaces with natural light

The essence of Goa’s coastal charm lies in its breezy, sun-kissed aesthetic. Recreate that and make your interiors appear relaxing with natural light. Well-ventilated atmosphere at your home is one of the aspects

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal, and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, shared:

Open layouts and airy spaces set the stage for relaxation.

Abundant natural light enhances the breezy coastal charm.

Sheer curtains allow light to flow freely and add to the refreshing atmosphere.

Material and texture choices

The right materials and textures, whether it is upholstery or furniture, play a big role in shaping your coastal interiors. Make your home a serene retreat with this list of material and texture choices:

Vivek Agarwal and Aman Bansal, Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, shared:

Teak wood, rattan, and linen bring warmth and texture.

Handcrafted wooden furniture and woven accents contribute to a tropical aesthetic.

Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square, added to the list:

Whitewashed or weathered furniture finishes mimic driftwood.

Chests of drawers, dressers, or end tables with a distressed look offer both style and functionality.

Similarly, Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, Director and Creative Head, Essentia Environments, shared:

Rich hardwood and veneered finishes add warmth and understated luxury.

Brushed brass details elevate the aesthetic with a subtle touch of sophistication.

Talking about handcrafted materials, Dhara Shroff, Promoter and Head of Retail, Opulin, added:

Linen upholstery and handcrafted ceramics capture the essence of beachfront living.

Coastal colour palette

A well-chosen colour palette sets the foundation for a breezy, coastal-inspired home. Here are some colours of coastal aesthetic:

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal, Abhishek Agrawal from Maanavi Homes shared:

A soothing palette of sea blues, sandy beiges, and lush greens evokes Goa’s natural beauty.

While, Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square, added white to the list:

Light, airy fabrics in shades of white, sandy beige, and soft blues enhance the coastal aesthetic.

Decorative accents and styling

The grand picture lies in the details, where thoughtfully chosen decorative accents bring personality and charm. Here's the list for perfect accent styling:

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal, Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes shared:

Potted greenery and wicker décor add natural elements to the space.

Statement pendant lights and lanterns mirror the ambiance of Goa’s beachside retreats.

While, Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square, added:

Seashells, coral, or ocean-inspired art introduce subtle coastal motifs.

Woven baskets, jute rugs, and rattan accents layer warmth and texture.

Similarly, Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, Director and Creative Head, Essentia Environments, shared:

Hand-knotted rugs in earthen tones or abstract patterns ground the space.

Dry floral arrangements bring timeless elegance while tropical greens add freshness.

A warm, natural fragrance enhances the immersive coastal experience.

