Best air conditioners: Top 8 worthy options for small rooms that are space savvy and efficient

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 28, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Looking for the best AC for small rooms? Check out our list of the top 8 compact air conditioners that are perfect for small spaces.

When it comes to cooling small spaces, finding the right air conditioner is crucial. Whether you're looking for a compact AC for your bedroom, office, or studio apartment, our list of the 8 best air conditioners for small rooms in 2024 has got you covered. We've carefully selected a range of options from top brands such as Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Lloyd, Godrej, and Cruise to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs. From fixed copper filter ACs to inverter and convertible models, our list includes a variety of options to suit different preferences and budgets. Read on to find the perfect AC for your small room.

Top 8 AC for small rooms
Top 8 AC for small rooms

1. Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U

The Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U is a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner suitable for small rooms. With its powerful cooling capacity and durable build, this AC is designed to provide long-lasting comfort.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U

  • Capacity: 0.75 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Copper Condenser Coil
  • Stabilizer Free Operation
  • Dust Filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May require additional stabilizer

Powerful cooling capacity

2. LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA

The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA offers versatile cooling options with its convertible design and anti-virus protection. This AC is ideal for small rooms and comes with advanced features to ensure clean and efficient cooling.

Specifications of LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
  • HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convertible design for flexible cooling

Relatively higher price

Advanced anti-virus protection

3. Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT is a high-performance AC with additional purification features, making it suitable for small rooms with clean and healthy air requirements. Its convertible design allows for customized cooling based on your needs.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Twin Cool Inverter
  • Nanoe Technology for Air Purification
  • PM 2.5 Filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced air purification technology

May be relatively louder

Customizable cooling options

Also read: Best 1.5 ton window ACs in India: Top 9 picks for efficient and maximum cooling at home

4. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV is a feature-packed AC designed for small rooms. With its anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable environment for your space.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Golden Eva Coils for Protection
  • Wi-Fi Control
  • PM 0.1 Filter for Virus Protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced anti-viral and anti-bacterial features

May require professional installation

Convenient Wi-Fi control

5. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE is a compact and efficient AC suitable for small rooms. With its anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, this AC provides reliable cooling without compromising on health and comfort.

Specifications of LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
  • 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and efficient design

May be relatively louder

Advanced anti-virus protection

6. Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA

The Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA is a compact and energy-efficient AC designed for small spaces. Its window design and powerful cooling capacity make it an ideal choice for small rooms with limited installation options.

Specifications of Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • 100% Copper
  • Anti-Dust Filter
  • Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and easy to install

Window installation may limit flexibility

Environment-friendly refrigerant

7. Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA is a powerful and versatile AC suitable for small rooms. With its additional purification features and customizable cooling options, this AC provides efficient and clean air for your space.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Twin Cool Inverter
  • Nanoe Technology for Air Purification
  • PM 2.5 Filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful and versatile design

May require professional installation

Advanced air purification technology

Also read: Best ACs under 40,000: Top 7 picks for cool comfort and enhanced indoor air

8. Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123

The Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123 is a high-performance AC with advanced filtration and dehumidifier features, making it ideal for small rooms with specific air quality needs. Its inverter technology ensures energy-efficient cooling without compromising on performance.

Specifications of Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Inverter Technology
  • 4-Stage Filtration System
  • Dehumidifier Function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced filtration and dehumidifier features

May be relatively higher priced

Energy-efficient inverter technology

AC for small room Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeCapacityEnergy EfficiencyCompressor TypeCooling Technology
Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U0.75 Ton3 StarFixedCopper Condenser Coil
LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA1.5 Ton5 StarDual Inverter100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT1.5 Ton3 StarTwin Cool InverterNanoe Technology for Air Purification
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV1.5 Ton5 StarGolden Eva CoilsWi-Fi Control
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE1 Ton5 StarDual InverterHD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA1.5 Ton3 StarNAAnti-Dust Filter
Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA1 Ton3 StarTwin Cool InverterNanoe Technology for Air Purification
Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W1231 Ton3 StarInverter Technology4-Stage Filtration System

Best value for money:

Among the listed air conditioners, the Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA stands out as the best value for money. Its compact design, energy efficiency, and environment-friendly refrigerant make it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for small rooms.

Best overall product:

For the best overall features in the category, the Daikin Fixed Copper Filter FTL28U stands out as the best overall product. Engineered with precision and durability in mind, this air conditioner boasts a fixed copper filter that enhances efficiency and longevity, ensuring optimal air quality and comfort year-round. The copper filter effectively captures dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, providing clean and refreshing air for your living space.

How to find the perfect AC for small room:

When choosing the perfect AC for your small room, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, cooling technology, and additional features like anti-virus protection and air purification. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine the best fit for your specific needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

