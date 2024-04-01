 Daikin 1.5 Ton AC: Top 6 picks that promises perfect cooling and efficient in home environment - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Daikin 1.5 Ton AC: Top 6 picks that promises perfect cooling and efficient in home environment

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 01, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Looking for a 1.5-ton AC? Check out the best Daikin AC models with their features, pros, and cons to make the right choice for your needs.

When it comes to air conditioners, Daikin is a brand known for its superior quality and innovative technology. With a range of 1.5-ton AC models, Daikin offers options that cater to different requirements, from inverter technology to fixed speed models. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 6 Daikin 1.5-ton ACs available on Amazon, providing you with detailed insights into their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.

top 6 daikin 1.5 ton acs
top 6 daikin 1.5 ton acs

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B09R4RYCJ4

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U) is equipped with copper condenser coils and a PM 2.5 filter for efficient cooling and clean air. With its inverter technology, it offers energy savings and a comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Copper Condenser Coils
  • PM 2.5 Filter
  • Inverter Technology

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient operation

Relatively higher initial cost

Effective air purification

Requires professional installation

Consistent cooling performance

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U)

B0BK1KS6ZD

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U) features a sleek design with a power-saving mode to reduce energy consumption. Its Coanda airflow technology ensures efficient cooling and comfort in the room.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Coanda Airflow Technology
  • Power-Saving Mode
  • Silent Operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and modern design

Limited availability of service centers

Energy-efficient performance

Requires periodic maintenance

Quiet operation

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL50U)

B09R4QLDWK

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL50U) offers reliable cooling with its durable copper condenser and Coanda airflow for effective distribution of air. It is a cost-effective solution for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL50U)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Copper Condenser Coils
  • Coanda Airflow Technology
  • Stabilizer-Free Operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sturdy build quality

Lower energy efficiency

Effective air distribution

Limited smart features

No need for a stabilizer

Also read: Best split ACs: Top 9 models for efficient cooling, energy savings, and comfort

4. Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTKM50U)

B09SW8FP11

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTKM50U) offers powerful cooling with its Neo Swing inverter compressor and Coanda airflow for uniform air distribution. It is designed to deliver energy-efficient and quiet operation.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTKM50U)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Neo Swing Inverter Compressor
  • Coanda Airflow Technology
  • Powerful Mode for Quick Cooling

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced compressor technology

Slightly higher noise levels

Uniform air distribution

Requires periodic cleaning

Rapid cooling capabilities

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTHT50UV)

B0CJF9RHQH

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTHT50UV) is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter and Econo Mode for efficient and cost-effective operation. Its Coanda airflow technology ensures comfortable cooling throughout the room.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (FTHT50UV)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • PM 2.5 Filter
  • Econo Mode
  • Coanda Airflow Technology

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Effective air purification

Lower energy efficiency

Economical operation

Limited smart features

Consistent cooling performance

Also read: Best AC: Top 9 AC models to stay cool this summer and keep the electricity bills low

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (JTKJ50U)

B09R4RZR83

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (JTKJ50U) offers a combination of efficient cooling, energy savings, and silent operation. Its Coanda airflow technology ensures uniform air distribution for a comfortable experience.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (JTKJ50U)

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Coanda Airflow Technology
  • Silent Operation
  • Stabilizer-Free Operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient performance

Relatively higher initial cost

Quiet and stable operation

Limited availability of service centers

Effective air distribution

Daikin AC 1.5 ton Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityEnergy RatingTechnology
MTKM50U1.5 Ton5 StarInverter
MTKL50U1.5 Ton5 StarInverter
FTL50U1.5 Ton3 StarFixed Speed
FTKM50U1.5 Ton4 StarInverter
FTHT50UV1.5 Ton3 StarInverter
JTKJ50U1.5 Ton4 StarInverter

Best value for money:

Among the listed ACs, the Daikin 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL50U) stands out as the best value for money option. It provides reliable cooling performance with durable components and is a cost-effective solution for cooling your space.

Best overall product:

For the best overall features and performance, the Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U) is a top choice. With its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology, it offers efficient cooling, air purification, and energy savings for a comfortable experience.

How to find the perfect Daikin AC 1.5 ton:

When choosing the perfect Daikin 1.5-ton AC, consider the specific features that matter to you, such as energy efficiency, cooling performance, and additional technologies like PM 2.5 filters or Econo Mode. Evaluate the pros and cons of each model to align with your requirements and make an informed decision for your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On