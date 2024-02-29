Split ACs to keep your home cool and nippy: Top 8 picks

The weather has already taken a U-turn in most parts of North India, wherein the mercury levels have already started to soar, it's time to keep your abode cool and nippy to beat the heat this summer season. And if you are planning to buy a split AC this season, then it is the right time to buy one. Split ACs have become a popular choice for cooling homes and offices, offering a blend of efficiency, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. Bring home these best Split ACs to beat the heat (Pexels )

The best part about installing a split AC is that it offers precise temperature control through remote operation. Users can adjust settings easily, modifying temperature, fan speed, and even setting timers for automatic operation. This level of control not only enhances comfort but also contributes to energy savings by allowing users to tailor cooling to their specific needs. Split AC systems offer a host of benefits, from efficient cooling and quiet operation to precise temperature control and installation flexibility.

So, in case you want to install a split AC in your home or your office, then you are at the right place. With a plethora of options of split ACs available, choosing one as per your home’s need and requirements is a task in itself. And that is where we pitch in. We have recorded 8 best split ACs for your home to keep it cool and comfortable during the sultry summer afternoons.

1.Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3-Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling during the scorching summers while being energy efficient. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance between performance and electricity savings. This AC features an inverter compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load, making it cost-effective and eco-friendly. The precision cooling technology ensures quick and uniform cooling throughout the room. Its compact design and low noise operation make it ideal for bedrooms or small living spaces.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.3 Ton

1.3 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 865 Kilowatts

865 Kilowatts Noise Level: ‎47.2 dB

‎47.2 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 19.3D x 84.5W x 30H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient Higher initial cost Compact size Inverter technology Low noise operation

2.Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling with its 3-star energy rating. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, saving energy and reducing electricity bills. This AC comes with features like active dehumidifier, multi-stage filtration, and turbo mode for quick cooling. The copper condenser coil ensures durability and efficient cooling performance.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 1.32 Kilowatts

1.32 Kilowatts Noise Level: 45 dB

45 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 23D x 96W x 31.7H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable copper coil Larger size Inverter technology Active dehumidifier Multi-stage filtration

3.Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance with energy efficiency. Suitable for medium to large rooms, this AC comes with a 3-star energy rating, making it an economical choice for everyday use. The inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the heat load, saving energy and ensuring consistent cooling. It features a self-clean function that removes dust and moisture, enhancing the air quality. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Lloyd AC is a blend of performance and style.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 4.75 Kilowatts

4.75 Kilowatts Noise Level: 32 dB

32 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 21.7D x 87W x 30H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling May not be suitable for small rooms Self-clean function Sleek design

4.Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3-Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is equipped with advanced features to provide efficient cooling in various conditions. Its Flexicool technology adjusts the cooling capacity to deliver optimum comfort and energy savings. The AI-based sensors analyse environmental conditions to automatically adjust settings for ideal cooling. This AC has a 3-star energy rating, ensuring economic performance. With its durable build and reliable performance, the Carrier AC is a smart choice for cooling larger spaces.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3-Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 4800 Kilowatts

4800 Kilowatts Noise Level: 32 dB

32 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 22D x 85W x 27H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Flexicool tech May be complex for basic users AI-based sensors Energy-efficient

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC combines powerful cooling with energy efficiency, making it ideal for medium to large rooms. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures significant energy savings without compromising on performance. The DUAL Inverter compressor adjusts speed to maintain desired temperature levels, reducing electricity usage. This AC comes with features like ocean black fin for protection against corrosion, active energy control, and smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Compressor Type: DUAL Inverter

DUAL Inverter Cooling Capacity: 1.28 Kilowatts

1.28 Kilowatts Noise Level: 31 dB

31 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 21D x 99.8W x 34.5H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful and efficient Larger size Corrosion protection May not be suitable for small rooms Smart diagnosis

6. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers cutting-edge technology for efficient cooling and convenience. With a 5-star energy rating, it delivers excellent cooling performance while saving on electricity bills. This AC can be controlled via Wi-Fi, allowing remote operation and scheduling through a smartphone app. The inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, providing precise cooling. Features like sleep mode, timer, and eco-friendly refrigerant make it a comprehensive choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 5.09 Kilowatts

5.09 Kilowatts Noise Level: 38 dB

38 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 23.5D x 107W x 29H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi control May be complex for basic users Inverter technology Convenient scheduling

7.Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is built for efficient cooling and durability. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance between performance and energy savings. The inverter compressor adjusts power according to the heat load, providing efficient cooling even during extreme temperatures. This AC is designed for low noise operation, ensuring a peaceful environment. It also comes with features like Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling and a PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: 5.01 Kilowatts

5.01 Kilowatts Noise Level: 35 dB

35 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Coanda Airflow May not be suitable for small rooms Inverter technology Low noise operation

8.Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC is a versatile option for various cooling needs. With a 5-star energy rating, it balances efficiency with performance. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode allows flexibility in usage, adapting to different cooling requirements. This AC features an inverter compressor for energy savings and quick cooling. Its anti-corrosive bluefin coating ensures durability in different environments.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Cooling Capacity: ‎516.37 Kilowatt Hours

‎516.37 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 40 dB

40 dB Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 23D x 81W x 29.5H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooling modes Higher initial cost Energy-efficient

Top 3 features

Product Name Capacity Cooling Capacity Noise Level Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3-Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC 1.3 Ton 865 Kilowatts 47.2 dB Voltas 1.4 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 1.32 Kilowatts 45 dB Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 4.75 Kilowatts 32 dB Carrier 1.5 Ton 3-Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 4.8 Kilowatts 32 dB LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 1.28 Kilowatts 31 dB Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5.09 Kilowatts 38 dB Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5.01 Kilowatts 35 dB Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 516.37 Kilowatts Hours 40 dB

Best value for money:

Among these options, the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money. It offers a solid cooling capacity of 4.75 Kilowatts, which is suitable for medium-sized rooms, and operates at a remarkably low noise level of 32 dB, ensuring a peaceful environment. With its 3-star energy efficiency rating and inverter compressor, it balances performance with energy savings, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use.

Best overall product

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3-Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC stands as the best overall product in this list. Its 1.3-ton capacity is suitable for most standard-sized rooms, and the 5 in 1 cooling feature offers versatility for different weather conditions. With a cooling capacity of 865 Kilowatts, it ensures quick and efficient cooling. Additionally, the noise level of 47.2 dB is relatively low for its category, providing a comfortable and quiet environment. The inverter compressor enhances energy efficiency, making it a well-rounded choice for overall performance and features.

How to find the best Split AC:

When searching for the best split AC, several factors should be considered to ensure it meets your needs and provides optimal performance:

Capacity: Determine the appropriate tonnage based on your room size. Generally, 1 ton is suitable for small rooms, 1.5 tons for medium rooms, and 2 tons for larger spaces.

Energy Efficiency: Look for units with higher star ratings (5-star being the most efficient) to save on electricity bills over time.

Cooling Capacity: Check the cooling capacity in Kilowatts or British Thermal Units (BTUs) to ensure it can adequately cool your room size.

Compressor Type: Inverter compressors are more energy-efficient and quieter compared to non-inverter types.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level, especially if you prefer a quieter environment.

Additional Features: Features like Wi-Fi connectivity, smart controls, dust filters, and dehumidifiers can add convenience and comfort.

