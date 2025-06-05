Camping but make it luxe and comfortable: Glamping is the new travel trend that has redefined nature exploration

Wilderness exploration, and nature in general, is not for the faint-hearted. It’s easy to romanticise the idea of fishing, walking down forest trails, and sleeping under starlit skies, but the reality can humble you real quick with so many unanticipated situatuons, from unpredictable weather, makeshift shelters, improvising meals out of questionable things in the wild, to bugs that just don't quit bugging; it will be only a few days (or maybe hours) before your patience runs out. But what if it doesn't have to be a battle of endurance? Glamping is one such trend that aims to smooth out the outdoor experience, without any of the gritty Hunger Games-style survival drama. Glamping or 'glamorous camping' is a new way to explore nature.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Kumar Siwach, Deputy General Manager, Accommodation, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared about the surge of a new trend called glamping, a new, unique way of exploring the outdoors.

He said, “For a long time, the word ‘camping’ conjured images of sleeping bags on rocky ground, communal washrooms, and cooking over an open fire. It was an escape for the adventurous, that was raw, rugged, and rewarding in its way, but as travel evolves, so do the expectations of travellers. Enter glamping, a travel trend that infuses outdoor adventure with indoor indulgence. Glamping is not a trend that will fade with time; it speaks to a deeper shift in how we perceive rest, connection, and meaning in travel. In combining thoughtful design with raw beauty, it offers something rare in today’s fast-moving world- the chance to experience luxury without walls. This style of travel is particularly well-suited to India's lesser-explored yet spectacular northeastern region, where the natural landscape is dramatic."

Pardeep Kumar shared a detailed guide with HT Lifestyle, explaining more about glamping and how it is different:

What is glamping?

Glamping is enjoying nature without the need to brace yourself for the hardships of outdoor living.(Shutterstock)

In simple words, a blend of ‘glamour’ and ‘camping,’ glamping bridges two seemingly opposite worlds.

It gives nature lovers a chance to unplug without giving up comfort.

Glamping includes curated experiences, luxurious tented accommodations, and services more commonly found in boutique resorts.

What makes glamping unique?

Glamping is exploring and savouring the wilderness without any of the rugged discomfort.(Shutterstock)

What sets glamping apart is the experience of:

Being in the wilderness without the hassle of preparing for it - not setting up a tent in the rain or worrying about what’s for dinner.

Instead of worrying, one can focus on enjoying nature- waking up to birdsong in a comfortable bed, sipping tea on a private deck, or soaking in a bathtub that overlooks a canopy of trees.

Resorts have begun crafting glamping units that blend seamlessly into the natural setting. Far from traditional hotel rooms, these spaces are designed with earthy aesthetics, large windows, and subtle local craftsmanship, inviting guests to slow down and tune in to the world outside.

Glamping is also different from usual luxury travel trends. Unlike traditional luxury, which often isolates guests from their environment, glamping encourages connection to the land, to the culture, and to oneself.

Glamping offers experience as a service - it’s no longer just about where one sleeps, but what surrounds your stay. Some places offer guided nature treks and riverside yoga sessions, while others incorporate wellness into the glamping ethos, offering massages with indigenous oils or open-air jacuzzis that look out over mountain ranges, gourmet meals with a local twist, or cultural performances in intimate outdoor settings.

