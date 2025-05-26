Trip finally out of group chat? 6 smart hacks and 4 mistakes every Gen Z planning gateway with friends should know
If your trip is finally materialising from chats into reality, start packing and check out this essential guide to make your friends’ trip truly memorable.
Is the ZNMD/YJHD trip you and your friends have been romanticising finally out of the group chat? After months of back-and-forth planning over the destination, endless rants about convincing parents, and the classic ‘who’s in, who’s out’ drama, it’s finally time to turn those late-night chats into real memories. Now that the wheels are in motion, it’s time to be a smart Gen Z and make sure the trip is not just fun, but also affordable and fuss-free.
Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, CEO and Co-Founder of Zo World and Zo Trips, shared a detailed guide with us that covers everything, from smart travel hacks to mistakes you absolutely cannot afford to make on your trip.
Here's the guide:
6 smart travel tips for Gen Z
1. Book early (and stay flexible)
- The earlier you plan, the lighter it is on your wallet. Flights and stays booked 2–3 months in advance often come with major savings.
- For instance, booking a flight to Goa in early February can cost half of what it would during peak April/May holidays. Flexibility with travel dates, like flying mid-week, often unlocks hidden discounts.
2. Choose hostels and homestays
- Instead of isolated hotel rooms, staying in hostels, community-driven spaces, or homestays brings a refreshing cultural shift to the journey.
- For instance, imagine sharing a cosy mountain homestay in Manali where your host serves up home-cooked Himachali meals, or a beachside hostel in Gokarna where evenings turn into impromptu music nights.
- Beyond saving money, these stays offer a deeper connection to local life.
3. Plan off-season adventures
- Exploring destinations during shoulder seasons - just before or after peak tourist times brings a world of advantages.
- For example, imagine wandering through Udaipur’s palaces without the crowds in early August, or taking in Ladakh’s vast landscapes after the summer rush. Off-season trips usually mean lower prices, better availability, and a calmer vibe.
4. Prioritise Experiences Over Expensive Activities
- Some of the richest memories come from simple, heartfelt experiences. Instead of pricey adventure parks or luxury tours, try attending local festivals, joining free city heritage walks, exploring public beaches, or hiking to a lesser-known waterfall.
- For example, free guided walks in old cities like Jaipur or Kochi can reveal hidden stories you won't find in any guidebook.
5. Use local transport
- Skip the expensive cabs and embrace local transport.
- Whether it’s hopping onto a colourful rickshaw ride in Varanasi, taking a shared jeep to a remote Himachal village, or catching a public ferry across Kerala’s backwaters, travelling like a local not only cuts costs but adds authenticity to the journey.
6. Travel during weekdays
- Weekday travel wins in two ways- better deals and fewer crowds.
- For instance, many hill stations like Mussoorie or Mahabaleshwar are much quieter and cheaper Monday through Thursday, making it easier to explore cafes, markets, and nature trails without the weekend rush.
4 mistakes to avoid on Gen Z group trips
1. Last-minute bookings
- Leaving bookings to the last minute often means inflated prices and limited choices.
- For example, flight prices to tourist hotspots like Goa or Shimla can double if booked just a week before a long weekend. Planning ahead locks in better rates and smoother travel.
2. Overstuffed itineraries
- Trying to do too much in too little time kills the spirit of travel. Instead of rushing from city to city, spend relaxed days soaking in one destination.
- A slow trip through a small town like Ziro or a few days by the beaches of Varkala often leaves more lasting memories than a frantic checklist tour.
3. Ignoring local seasons and festivals
- Not accounting for local climate and events can derail plans. For example, visiting Rajasthan in peak summer could mean unbearable heat, while missing a vibrant local festival like Onam in Kerala would be a lost opportunity for cultural immersion.
- A quick seasonal check ensures better timing.
4. Being underprepared
- Travelling to offbeat or remote locations demands a bit of extra planning.
- Carrying essentials like medicines, a basic first aid kit, backup chargers, offline maps, and enough cash becomes crucial, especially when heading to areas where facilities are sparse, like Spiti Valley or the interiors of Sikkim.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
