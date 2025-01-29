Money-saving travel hacks to know: Best day, month to book air tickets and more tips

Everyone wants to be an avid traveller. Of course, it doesn't cost a penny to make dreamy Pinterest boards and travel bucket lists. But the wallet will give a reality check when you see how expensive travel expenses can be. Air travel can be expensive but the right 'time' can help you get good deals. (Shutterstock)

This doesn't mean, though, that you give up on your dream vacation. With appropriate planning and understanding the right ticket booking time, the best deals can be snagged without breaking the bank. Travel expenses are all about meticulous planning, down to the smallest, microscopic detail, keeping an eye out for the cheapest travel seasons.

Expedia, an online travel booking site, shared some hacks- from the best days to book air tickets to the cheapest month to travel. Here are the air ticket and travel hacks:

Cheapest day to book air tickets

Booking is the day you purchase the ticket. Sunday is the cheapest day to book air tickets as per Expedia. There's up to 8% savings compared to Friday air ticket bookings.

The possible reason behind this could be that over the weekend, there may be new discounts. Sunday is also a less busy day than Friday, as people may be flying over the weekend, booking last-minute tickets.

Cheapest day to fly

Flying date is the scheduled departure date of your flight. Expedia revealed that when travelling internationally, flying on a Thursday is the cheapest option, allowing travellers to save up to 15% compared to flying on a Sunday.

Thursday is a mid-week day, so there may be lower demand, making it relatively cheaper.

Smart travel is all about being meticulous about your travel expenses.(Pexels)

Cheapest month to travel

August is the cheapest month to travel and flying economy in this month can save up to 13%. On the contrary, March is the most expensive month to travel.

This may happen because summer travel often begins in March. March is also one of the months when schools close for breaks.

Booking period

Often, for international flights, people book tickets up to two months in advance. But, this may not lead to the best savings always. Expedia revealed that booking 18 to 29 days before the international flight is the actual ‘sweet spot,’ offering a steal of 17% in savings.

Understanding the right time to book a ticket can make the entire thing cost-effective for you, making your dream vacation more affordable.

