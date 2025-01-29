What are ‘aisle lice’? The latest travel term for annoying passengers on flights

Following last year’s popular neologism ‘gate lice’, a new travel trend is coming up that is ‘aisle lice’. “Aisle lice” describes passengers who jump out of their seats the moment the seatbelt sign is off and push through others to be the first off the plane.

The term ‘aisle lice’ follows other recent travel trends, such as ‘raw dogging’ and the ‘check-in chicken’. Here's what you need to know about the growing buzz surrounding ‘aisle lice’ and how to deal with it:

What are gate lice?

‘Gate lice’ refers to passengers who crowd the boarding gate before their group is called. The phenomenon became so widespread that in 2024, American Airlines introduced technology to prevent passengers from boarding prematurely by rejecting boarding passes scanned out of turn.

What are aisle lice?

Boarding a plane can be stressful, but exiting one shouldn’t be. However, aisle lice disrupt the orderly process of deplaning by forcing their way past other passengers. ‘Aisle lice’ describes passengers who jump out of their seats the moment the seatbelt sign is off and push through others to be the first off the plane. It’s a humorous yet pointed nickname for those passengers who push their way down the aisle the moment the plane lands, eager to exit before their row is even called.

One Reddit user shared their frustration after witnessing this behavior on a flight from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to LaGuardia Airport: "Not only do the two people next to me stand up, but somehow the guy from the window seat shoves his way forward and is the first of all of us to get off the plane."

Internet is reacting to it

The term "aisle lice" quickly gained traction, with social media users passionately sharing their opinions. Many users found aisle lice more irritating than gate lice. One person wrote, “Gate lice don’t bother me since most people want to get on first for bin space, but aisle lice slow everything down.” Another added, “If you don’t have a tight connection or emergency, just wait your turn.”

Some commenters blamed airlines for failing to enforce deplaning protocols. Others pointed out that both gate lice and aisle lice reflect selfish tendencies. As one user put it, “The fact we have to choose between these two is ridiculous. Neither is appropriate adult behavior.”

So what is the right way to exit a plane?

Airplane etiquette is simple—wait for your turn. The unspoken rule is that passengers exit row by row, starting from the front. If everyone followed this system, the process would be smooth and efficient. However, aisle lice disrupt this by treating deplaning like a personal race, disregarding common courtesy.

Ironically, the rush to exit usually doesn't save much time. If anything, their impatience only leads to frustration and delays. Respecting the flow of deplaning makes for a smoother, less stressful experience for everyone onboard. After all, flying is already hectic enough, why make it worse?