Your home may be sending the wrong message: 5 reasons it looks 'cheap' and how to elevate it
These decor mistakes can instantly make your home look less elegant and more cheap, and here’s how to fix it.
A beautiful home isn't always about spending more and adding more stuff into the space. It's about avoiding design choices that work against your space. From mismatched lighting to cluttered surfaces, some seemingly harmless decor habits can make your home appear less put-together. Grishma Shah, interior designer and influencer, The Curated Decor, in an Instagram post dated May 21, 2024, shared mistakes that make your home look more cheap and how you can fix them.
Also read | From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home
Cluttered shoe rack
Most homes are often welcomed with a cluttered shoe space that either appears outside the door or at the entrance. This instantly makes a judgmental version of the house. Open shoe racks often make the space look cluttered and tacky. You can replace such shoe racks with closed racks that keep your footwear safe and hidden without compromising on the aesthetics of the house.
Exposed cords
In the era of devices and gadgets, you can’t save your space from cords. But open cords around the wall and table create a cluttered look and mess with the aesthetics of the house. You can opt for options that conceal the cords within the wall or below the table for a clean look.
Generic artwork
Randomly bombarding the wall with generic artwork often messes up the character of the house. Grishma Shah recommends opting for one of two classic pieces that add a personality to your house and matches with the decor. Sculptural art pieces can be one of the best choices for accent walls.
Short curtains
Short curtains are one of the biggest interior mistakes that not only make your house look cheap but also create an illusion of less space. Grishma advises opting for floor-length sheer curtains or block curtains for a polished look.
Poor lighting
Lighting is one of the biggest reasons why most Indian homes don't radiate a polished vibe. If you want to upgrade your home without investing much, lighting is the first thing you should fix to bring that change. Tube lights or random bulbs here and there take away the charm of the house and also mess up the aesthetics. You can invest in cove lighting, layered lights, and lamps to amp up the space.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More