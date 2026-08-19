Friend not replying quickly? Psychotherapist explains why space in friendship is healthy and boundaries aren't rejection

Friendships are precious, offering a safe space that provides companionship, emotional support, and a sense of belonging. But it is also important to note that your closest friends may not always be available.

Often, many take this absence personally, but boundaries are essential in friendships as well. Emotional boundaries are most commonly discussed in the context of romantic relationships; they are equally important for maintaining healthy and sustainable friendships.

Let's hear from psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, who explains why boundaries should not be mistaken for rejection and how friends can work through differences in their emotional needs.



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Why do friendships need space? Dr Tugnait believed that the healthiest friendships are not necessarily the ones where you are available for each other all the time. In fact, she challenged the mainstream notion of friendship, in which friends are always available, always ready to talk, and able to show up at short notice. You may see such portrayals in the media, but reality is much more grounded.

What constitutes a healthy friendship? “The healthiest friendships aren't necessarily the most available ones. They're the ones where both people feel free to have full, separate lives without it being called selfish or uncaring. A friend who needs space to manage their own life isn't being distant, but they're just being human.”

This means a friend's temporary need for space should not automatically be interpreted as withdrawal or indifference. Respecting time, boundaries, and emotional capacity. Empathy also ensures you don't harbour any resentment. You don't need to be attached at the hips always to care for each other.