What is airport divorce? The latest relationship trend that promises peaceful travel but has the internet divided
The concept of airport divorce, introduced by travel writer Huw Oliver, allows couples to enjoy independent experiences while travelling.
They say time doesn't exist at the airport. You could be whoever you want to be. You could drink a cocktail at sunrise, gobble a creamy pasta dish at sunrise, or even eat a chocolate for breakfast, and no one would bat an eye. But tell that to a Type A, anxious traveller, and they would disagree.
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There are two kinds of travellers who you will meet at an airport: one who loves being on time, passing security without any hitch and then sitting in front of the gate waiting anxiously for the plane to start boarding. Then, there's the laidback traveller who knows an airplane will not start boarding 45 minutes before departure, enjoys browsing the shops, and eating leisurely at a lounge.
If these two get into a relationship, there's only chaos ensuing at the airport. Maybe that's why most couples are getting an ‘airport divorce’ for the sake of their sanity.
What is an airport divorce?
Airport divorce is the latest controversial travel trend that has the internet in a tizzy. Travelling brings out the absolute worst in us; therefore, according to the Sunday Times, from the second you drop your bags at TSA until you reach your actual gate, you and your partner are officially single. You both get to do your own things without breathing down each other's necks.
The term was coined by travel writer Huw Oliver in a 2025 Sunday Times article, in which he revealed that he and his wife took an airport divorce to ensure a smooth flight. He called it the ‘secret to a happy relationship.’
Contrary to what the name suggests, getting an airport divorce is not that serious. It is just a light-hearted, temporary separation designed to make travel smoother and to allow each party to do what they like.
According to Oliver, here's what it looks like in practice: “Before the gate number is announced, I like to sit somewhere with a direct view of a departures board, so I am ready to leap up and half-walk, half-run in the right direction. Morwenna, on the other hand, is well aware that the plane isn’t really going to start boarding 45 minutes before departure. So she browses. And browses. Taking pleasure in her only real responsibility in that moment: being to make it onto the plane and challenging herself to be the last on board.”
What does the internet think?
The term has garnered mixed reactions from social media. One Instagram user countered that people should just marry someone they like being around instead of following the trend, and wrote, “Why stop there? Take different flights. Go to different destinations. Reconnect at home after your trips, talk about how amazing your time apart was, and then… pack your bag and leave for good. You know that’s where it’s headed.”
Someone else commented, “Guys, we really don't need to name every human behaviour.” Meanwhile, another user remarked, “Absolutely not. This is the best part of having a husband. I love my travel mule.” “My parents did this! And then they got really divorced,” another added.
Another user agreed with the idea and wrote, “I am an arrive 20 minutes before boarding person and my partner is an arrive 3 hours before boarding person; we should 'airport divorce' before leaving the house, TBH.” Someone else wrote, “This makes so much sense.”
What do you think of this trend?
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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