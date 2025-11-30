Tired of travel stress? The "Airport Divorce" is the couple's hack you need
It’s the perfect antidote to travel chaos: A little time apart before you're stuck sitting three inches apart for the next few hours
Let's face it: travel is beautiful, but airport logistics? They're a stress test worthy of a reality TV show. If you and your sweetheart have ever gone head-to-head over boarding times, the mind-numbing security line shuffle, or a last-minute gate change, you're in the majority. That pre-vacation bliss can quickly turn into a chaotic "who-yelled-at-who-first" situation right in the middle of the terminal.
But hold onto your carry-ons! A hilarious and highly effective trend is taking the travel world by storm, promising to save your sanity and your relationship before you even hit cruising altitude: The "Airport Divorce."
What is an “Airport Divorce”?
Despite the dramatic name, this has nothing to do with signing actual papers! An "Airport Divorce" is a playful, temporary, and tactical split couples use to navigate the post-security gauntlet.
The simple strategy:
Successfully navigate the heavy stuff — check-in, bag drop, and the security squeeze. Phew! Once you're through, you intentionally part ways inside the terminal. One of you can dive into the duty-free wonderland for some luxurious skincare or a quick pre-flight cocktail, while the other can obsessively hunt for the perfect gate-side snack or find a quiet corner to decompress. You meet up at the gate later — calmer, happier, and free from the low-level irritation of having to walk at the same pace or browse the same shops. You’re refreshed and ready to actually enjoy the trip!
Who coined the term?
The term "airport divorce" was coined by British travel journalist and columnist Huw Oliver earlier this year. He dubbed it a "relationship-saving manoeuvre" in a conversation with The Times. Since then, the concept has exploded, especially with Gen Z and millennial travellers who are all about setting healthy boundaries and embracing a little self-care.