Tired of travel stress? The "Airport Divorce" is the couple's hack you need

Let's face it: travel is beautiful, but airport logistics? They're a stress test worthy of a reality TV show. If you and your sweetheart have ever gone head-to-head over boarding times, the mind-numbing security line shuffle, or a last-minute gate change, you're in the majority. That pre-vacation bliss can quickly turn into a chaotic "who-yelled-at-who-first" situation right in the middle of the terminal. An "Airport Divorce" is a playful, temporary, and tactical split couples use to navigate the post-security gauntlet (Photo: Adobe Stock)

But hold onto your carry-ons! A hilarious and highly effective trend is taking the travel world by storm, promising to save your sanity and your relationship before you even hit cruising altitude: The "Airport Divorce."

What is an “Airport Divorce”? Despite the dramatic name, this has nothing to do with signing actual papers! An "Airport Divorce" is a playful, temporary, and tactical split couples use to navigate the post-security gauntlet.

The simple strategy: Successfully navigate the heavy stuff — check-in, bag drop, and the security squeeze. Phew! Once you're through, you intentionally part ways inside the terminal. One of you can dive into the duty-free wonderland for some luxurious skincare or a quick pre-flight cocktail, while the other can obsessively hunt for the perfect gate-side snack or find a quiet corner to decompress. You meet up at the gate later — calmer, happier, and free from the low-level irritation of having to walk at the same pace or browse the same shops. You’re refreshed and ready to actually enjoy the trip!