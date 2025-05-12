Do you call your partner your best friend? New study says you may experience greater companionship

Do you consider your partner your best friend? If yes, you may be in the minority. A new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships examined how romantic relationships and friendships intersect. It found that only 14 percent of US adults in relationships identify their partner as their best friend. The study found that seeing a partner as a best friend correlates with greater emotional closeness and routine interaction. (Shutterstock)

The research found that the individuals who said that their partners were their best friends reported greater companionship. Meanwhile, those with a separate best friend experienced higher perceived social support, highlighting the distinct benefits of different types of relationships.

The study

The research was led by Natalie Pennington as part of the American Friendship Project. The study used data from 940 adults in romantic relationships. Participants listed up to seven friends and assigned labels like best friend or romantic partner without direction, offering insight into unprompted social perceptions. While 36 percent named their partner as a friend, only 39.5 percent of those also considered them their best friend.

The study found that seeing a partner as a best friend correlates with greater emotional closeness and routine interaction, but the label itself doesn’t necessarily deepen the bond if the partner is already seen as a friend. Interestingly, 25 percent of participants labelled more than one person their best friend, challenging traditional social norms.

The findings

The study, “What’s in a label? Exploring the intersection of relationships with best friends and romantic partners with well-being,” found that older adults were slightly more likely to view their partner as a best friend. Meanwhile, married and higher-income individuals were less likely to do so.

Those with a romantic partner as a best friend felt more companionship, whereas those with a separate best friend felt more supported, suggesting that no single relationship can fulfil all emotional needs.

The study underscores the importance of maintaining diverse social ties and calls attention to how socioeconomic status may influence reliance on romantic partners. Though limited by its cross-sectional design and self-reported data, the findings support fostering multiple strong connections—romantic and platonic alike—for emotional well-being and resilience.