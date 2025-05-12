Cardiovascular surgeon advises not skipping leg day: ‘It can prevent heart attack’

If you regularly hit the gym, you'd know that leg days are dreaded by everyone. Sometimes, people even skip doing workouts that target the leg muscles. Moreover, the internet is filled with leg day memes. But what if we told you that not skipping leg day could be the secret to your heart health? A cardiovascular surgeon explained how leg day could help prevent a heart attack.(Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on March 12, Jeremy London, MD and a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon from Savannah, Georgia, talked about how leg day can ‘prevent a heart attack’.

How can leg day prevent a heart attack?

Per the cardiovascular surgeon, our legs make up 40 to 50 percent of our overall muscle mass. This makes them an obvious priority when working to increase our overall muscle volume. “Higher muscle mass is associated with improved insulin sensitivity and glucose control, which is pivotal in reducing cardiovascular risk,” Dr Jeremy explained.

“In addition, more muscle equals better lipid profiles, with lower triglyceride and higher HDL, or good cholesterol levels. Increased muscle mass improves overall vascular function by increasing nitric oxide levels, dilating blood vessels, and reducing oxidative stress,” the doctor added.

'Don't skip leg day…'

Lastly, Dr Jeremy stressed that muscle mass is inversely related to full-body inflammation, a key contributor to the risk of heart attack and stroke. Moreover, multiple well-designed studies have supported the relationship between leg strength and improved cardiovascular outcomes, he explained. “Don't skip leg day,” he added in the end.

What workouts to do?

Now that we know that leg day is important, it is vital to add it to your weekly routine. Recently, weight loss coach and fitness trainer Pavitra Vij shared 6 home workouts that target your leg muscles, including zercher squats, stepper, walking lunges, stiff leg deadlift, and more. Learn all about them here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.